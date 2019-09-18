BRAD DYE: Memories of the watershed remain fixed

Why do the places from your childhood seem smaller when you go back? I was struck with this thought while driving to my 30-year high school reunion last year. Exiting Interstate 22 at Blue Springs to make the drive to the hamlet of Ellistown, I felt like a stranger in the land I had once known intimately – everything seemed smaller.
The drive seemed shorter, the communities seemed closer together, the landscape seemed to have shrunk. I wondered about Mr. J.D. Speck’s watershed lake. Would it be smaller than I remembered?
Memories of the lake, like an old photograph that is clear in the center and hazy around the edges, flooded my mind. Strangely, the first that surfaced was one involving a plastic worm. I remembered finding the black curly tail on the levee, quickly rigging it “Texas Style,” and catching one of the biggest largemouth bass I have ever caught.
As the fuzzy-edged pictures developed, I recalled a trip with my grandfather. He looked like a heftier version of author Norman Maclean in the closing scene of “A River Runs Through It.” Nattily clad and wearing a fedora, he was talking to me and laughing while casting his Johnson Century. I still feel like it was one of the happiest days of both of our lives.
I saw crazy things happen on those waters, like the day when bass were literally jumping into the boat and I had the only lure they wanted – a Heddon Sonic, shad – colored with a lightning bolt down the center. The girls’ basketball coach from my school was also fishing that day and he kept asking what lure I was using, eventually coming over to see it and then offer to buy it. I think he would have paid any price, but I was not in the market to sell.
I hooked myself in the back on that lake. I buried two barbs of the treble hook of a Rebel Minnow deep into my shoulder and learned that when you press the button on a Zebco 33 and let line out, you had better reel it in before you attempt to cast.
The pain of those barbs in my back was exacerbated by the fact that we had driven to the lake on the tractor that day to avoid getting stuck on the slick clay road that led down to the watershed. The lure bounced in my shoulder on the tractor ride home. It bounced almost as much as the chartreuse Bagley’s Crankbait did on the way to the ER from the lake a few years later.
This time, the hook was in the side of my head, courtesy of an errant cast by a friend. As I recollect, that day in the ER was the first time I cursed in the presence of my mother. The frustration of having to wait, coupled with the pain, brought out the profanity and she obviously felt sorry for me because a quick “Watch your mouth” is all I got in response.
I broke rods on that lake, learned how to use a baitcast reel, and discovered the culinary delicacies of sardines, vienna sausages, and saltine crackers. I learned how to scull, drive a boat with a motor, tie a Trilene knot, keep a secret, untangle a backlash, repair a friendship severed by a girlfriend, and so much more on those waters.
The lake’s spillway fed the creeks that I waded in and explored with my parents most Sunday afternoons. Thinking about it that way, it was the heart that fed the arteries of my childhood outdoors. The waters are part of me, etched in my mind, or, in the words of the aforementioned Norman Maclean, “... life every now and then becomes literature – not for long, of course, but long enough to be what we best remember ...”
My dad and I often talk about the watershed. Now, the waters are inaccessible to most, posted against entry, but I once held a “golden ticket.” My dad still does. He has permission to fish, but has yet to make the trip. I often think that I should take him, but I am afraid. I am afraid the lake will shrink.
In my mind, the lake is a huge, magical, mythical body of water. I fear that if I go back, it will shrink just like the house where I was raised, the barn where I played and worked, the church, the country stores, and the roads I traveled on my bicycle, motorcycle, and truck.
In my memories, all these places seem larger, more worthy of re-telling. For now, Speck’s watershed will live unchanged in my memories as I fish and explore other lakes and streams. I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.