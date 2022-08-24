BRAD DYE: Majure reaches halfway mark in quest for Grand Slam

Meridianite David Majure has now taken two of the four sheep necessary to accomplish the North American Wild Sheep Grand Slam, what many consider to be the hardest quest in the world of big game hunting.
In order to achieve the Slam, a hunter must harvest all four wild sheep species including the Dall, Stone, Bighorn, and Desert sheep.
Legendary writer and outdoorsman Jack O’Connor, who was the Shooting Editor for Outdoor Life Magazine for 31 years and himself an avid sheep hunter, had this to say about the pursuit: “This is no game for the weak-kneed and faint-hearted. Hunter success is not high, not because there aren’t enough sheep but because there aren’t enough people with the temperament to become sheep hunters.”
Majure seems to have the temperament that O’Connor described. The outdoorsman has spent decades hunting antelope, elk, and mule deer in the western states and says there is something special about being in the mountains that touches him deeply, even spiritually.
The avid hunter had always told himself that one day he would try sheep hunting and he explained that “one day” finally came when his wife “conspired” with a friend to give him the equipment necessary for sheep hunting. That equipment came in the form of the right rifle, a rifle capable of effectively making the long range shots that hunting sheep in the mountains requires. For Majure, that rifle was a custom rig chambered in 28 Nosler from Best of the West Arms in Cody, WY.
In 2020, new rifle at the ready, he booked a Dall sheep hunt in the Brooks Range of Alaska. He was able to take his first sheep, a 13.5 year old ram, on that trip. It was at this point that he began to contemplate the possibility of a Grand Slam.
David had booked a mountain goat hunt in British Columbia for November of 2022 and, in the process, he mentioned that he would like to try for a Stone sheep if the right opportunity came along. As luck would have it, the outfitter let him know that there was a spot about to open due to a cancellation.
The dates worked and Majure set about getting into “sheep shape” with an intense daily cardio routine for several months leading up to the hunt in August. As hard as he worked to prepare, there was no way to ready himself for the abuse that his feet and body would take walking for hours and hours on the steep, rocky terrain.
According to David, he had many slip and falls on the mountain and, in his words, “there were at least twenty times each day that I would look down and think, ‘If I misstep here, I am going to die.’”
The hunt took place over the first 12 days of August in the Northern Rockies of British Columbia. After arriving in Fort Nelson via what he described as an “old prop plane,” he took a smaller Navaho into base camp and then a two-seat Super Cub over the mountain to a landing strip where horses and guides were waiting.
The group then made a full day’s ride into a backcountry base camp to overnight until heading out on horses up the mountains to a small tent camp. According to David, the plan was to stay there “until he got a ram or ran out of food.”
Heading in early the next morning, the group topped a ridge and walked right into the middle of a group of seven rams. Things looked bleak at that point as the guides explained that mature rams often band together and when they are spooked by a predator, they tend to run far away and become very unpredictable.
Majure spent the next six days climbing up and down the mountains looking for a legal ram. Finally, on the evening of day seven as the group was coming down the mountain to their horses for the three hour ride back to base camp, they happened to spot movement on the mountain across the way.
After closing the distance on horseback, Majure and his guide slipped into position to observe the sheep. “I was so nervous and we were moving so fast up the mountain that I was about to hyperventilate and asked the guide to stop and let me calm down before we crested to see the rams,” said David.
The group of 14 rams contained only one legal ram and it was, in fact, the ram they had been after on day one when they had spooked the group. “I stacked two backpacks and laid down to take the shot at 485 yards,” Majure explained.
The hunter’s aim was true and soon he was holding the trophy Stone sheep of a lifetime. After a few pics, they cleaned and packed the sheep and made the treacherous midnight horseback ride down the mountain, arriving in camp in the early morning hours.
Halfway to his quest, Majure says that he hopes to draw a tag for Bighorn sheep in the next few years and, after that, set his sights on the Desert sheep. Until next time, here’s to high mountain adventure and lifetime quests, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
