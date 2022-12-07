As I was leaving the farm Friday morning for work, I stopped to take a picture of the gorgeous sunrise over the lake. The sun had hardly made its way above the trees and, diffused through the clouds, the colors on display were stunning, a mix of blue, orange, purple, and white amidst the green of the pines and the gold of the oak leaves.
I lingered for a few moments, soaking in the colors before heading down the driveway for Brooksville Road. When I stopped at the end of the drive to place a letter in the mailbox, I happened to look back over the house and what I saw left me awestruck and smiling--a double rainbow with the brightest of the two ending at my house.
I’m certain there were many lessons in this, including taking time to stop and smell the roses or taking time to appreciate the wonder that can spring from the ordinary; however, what I landed on was taking time to look back, to notice everything around you, not just what is in front of you.
As if that lesson wasn’t enough, another came to mind, one with more of a leprechaun bent--remember where your treasure is. My treasure does reside in the white house that was sitting at the end of the rainbow that morning and I don’t mean the trinkets and possessions inside, I mean the people, my family.
There is much to be learned from the world around us, if we will only listen, and our move to the farm opened not only a new chapter in our lives, but also a new classroom for instruction. Initially, we made the move because when we were at the farm we felt closer to someone that we had lost, someone that we loved dearly.
G and I both agreed that we felt closer to her dad here. I feel him with me when I hunt or fish or sit by a fire with a bourbon in the evening. I talk with Pop often in my mind (and sometimes whispered aloud). Those conversations may consist of asking questions about what I should do or, many times, just smiling and celebrating the successes of our children Tate and Dan or our nephew and niece Billy and Lucy.
I knew that nothing would be able to fill the void that remained in each of us after his passing, however, the farm and the land have provided both solace and comfort. Writer Helen Macdonald speaks to this type of loss in her book “H is for Hawk.”
In her words, “There is a time in life when you expect the world to be always full of new things. And then comes a day when you realise that is not how it will be at all. You see that life will become a thing made of holes. Absences. Losses. Things that were there and are no longer. And you realise, too, that you have to grow around and between the gaps. Though you can put your hand out to where things were and feel that tense, shining dullness of the space where the memories are.”
Coping with loss is, in my estimation, one of the most important life skills and it is, without a doubt, one of the hardest to learn as it often requires losing someone that you love. It is a pain that is unavoidable and one that can only be understood with experience.
Pop’s loss left a hole that cannot be filled. I have realized that more and more with each passing day and I write about it often in an attempt to, as Macdonald so aptly stated, “grow around and between those gaps.”
The farm and this land have helped me to do that. They are not a replacement, as nothing can fill “that tense, shining dullness of space where the memories are,” but they are a balm when my soul is most troubled.
Our home truly is, as signified by the rainbow, a storehouse of treasures. While a couple of those treasures now live under roofs of their own, I look forward to the upcoming Christmas holidays when we will be together at home, even if only for a time.
In writing this, one more lesson (or reminder) from those double rainbows came to me concerning the outdoor spaces that we love. Clearly, as I have said many times, these places have the ability to comfort, succor, nourish, and heal us and, moreover, the ability to teach, if we will only listen and pay attention. For that, they deserve our best care in return.
Until next time, here’s to the outdoor places that give us so much, here’s to repaying that in kind, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.