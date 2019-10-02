BRAD DYE: Lonnie Sneed - turkey calls and lessons from a life well lived

The passion in his voice is clear and so is the humor. At 82, this is a man who has lived life to the fullest. He is also a first-rate storyteller, as most turkey hunters are.
One of my favorite stories is about how, while hunting in Virginia, he shot a big mountain gobbler. The shot only stunned the turkey and before he could make a follow-up shot, the gobbler was up and running, dragging a broken wing as he disappeared down the mountain. The next day he called up the same turkey. He said he knew it was the same turkey, because the bird was using a stick as a crutch and was limping up the mountain toward the call when he shot him the second time.
Stories like this and a zest for living that is contagious make me treasure talking with Mr. Lonnie Sneed Sr. He has led a full life and has the scars to prove it. For example, the vision in his right eye is impaired from a boxing injury in his early years, he has endured open heart surgery (quintuple bypass), and, most recently, knee replacement. He did say the knee replacement slowed him a bit this turkey season – he killed only two!
Any one of these setbacks would be enough to sideline most, however, for Sneed they seem to be only speed bumps along the road of a life well traveled. When I talked to him earlier this week, he had just come inside from shooting his bow in preparation for bow season. Did I mention that he compensated for the vision impairment by teaching himself to shoot with his non-dominant eye?
A 1998 inductee into the West Virginia Turkey Hunters Hall of Fame, he has won numerous awards for both his calling and his calls. These include: West Virginia State Turkey Calling Champion (5 times), The King Callers Award (1995), and first, third and honorable mention in the Grand National Calling Championship Decorative Turkey Call Competition (1996). He is also featured in Earl Mickel’s book “Turkey Call Makers Past and Present.”
While these accolades are impressive, so are his turkey calls. I discovered them a few years back while sharing camp with friends Bill and William Carruth. We had pulled our turkey vests out and were sharing stories about our calls. I introduced the Carruths to local call maker Adam Stewart’s pot calls and, in turn, they shared Lonnie Sneed’s calls with me.
Bill told me when he gave me Mr. Sneed’s number to be prepared to talk for a “little while” when I called. I knew then he was my kind of guy. My initial call to order one Outlaw Hen Call turned into a live demo session of each call he makes and, in turn, an order for one of everything.
Since it was turkey season when I called, Sneed told me that it would be late summer before I received my calls. He also told me he currently had several hundred orders and suggested I visit his Facebook site (Lonnie Sneed’s Turkey Calls) that good friend and champion turkey caller Chris Walls had created for him.
I had the opportunity to talk with Walls this past Saturday about what makes Lonnie Sneed and his calls so special. Walls is no stranger to the championship stage, having won both The Junior World Turkey Calling Contest and The NWTF Grand National Calling Contest Gobbling Division (2 times). “Lonnie has always been ahead of his time,” Walls said, adding, “He’s an excellent turkey hunter, turkey caller, and turkey call maker. It is rare to find someone good at all three.”
Sneed is a rarity. His work ethic alone makes me realize that men like Lonnie Sneed Sr. are in short supply. Men of his ilk are inspiring and I am both awed by and thankful for them. Something he said earlier this week has resonated with me since we talked, “Memories are what this life is all about.” Amen, Mr. Lonnie, Amen!
A custom turkey call is craftsmanship at its finest, shaped and tuned by hand much like a luthier turning out a fine violin. If you turkey hunt and have used a custom call like a Lonnie Sneed Outlaw Hen glass call or an Albert Paul box call, you understand what I mean. These calls are at a different level. The sound is, well, it’s pure turkey.
If you want to find success in the turkey woods, get to know a custom call maker. Your life will be greatly enriched in the process. I know mine has! You can contact Lonnie Sneed at (304) 425-3021. I look forward to seeing you out there in our great Outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
