BRAD DYE: Life often gives us windows into time

Driving home from Meridian this past Saturday, I found myself in deep thought. I had attended a funeral earlier that morning (something that I know all of us are having to do much too often these days), and driving home, I was pondering how a funeral is, most often, like an open window into the past of the departed.
I drive for a living. If I were a NASCAR driver, that would be a bit more exciting; however, I work in sales and have a fairly large territory. The reality of my job is that, among other things, it affords me an inordinate amount of windshield time, during which I listen to a lot of books and music, as well as do a lot of thinking.
Saturday was one of those thinking days. The funeral was a celebration of the life of Mr. Tom Maynor. I suspect many of you may have known Mr. Maynor. He was a pillar of the Meridian community and an inspiration to those who knew him. He was also an encourager.
We attended First Presbyterian Church with the Maynors, and without fail, Mr. Maynor would always ask for an update on Tate and Dan and their progress at Alabama and Mississippi State each time we saw him.
If you knew him, you probably received a call from him each year on your birthday, and while I loved those birthday calls, it was his calls of encouragement that meant the most to me. When I started writing my weekly column for The Star, he would call me regularly to tell me how much he enjoyed my articles. I will always remember those calls.
The funeral was a wonderful open window into his life, his story. To me, the best stories do that — they open windows in time for us. Those open windows continued to be a recurring theme for me throughout the weekend in the form of a puppy and a painting.
Our daughter, Tate, is living with us until she starts her new job as the project manager for Leading Edges in Meridian in September. Tate now has a “plus one” with her new puppy, Poppy the English Setter, which makes for a house full of dogs at the farm.
Watching the four-dog dynamic unfold daily has been interesting to say the least. What’s been the most interesting, though, is the window of time that Poppy has opened for me. When I look at her, I see Tate as a child.
Perhaps, that’s totally crazy, or perhaps that’s what a grandparent sees when they hold their grandchild. I’ve resisted the urge to ask the grandparents I know to see if that actually happens for fear they will think I’m crazy for seeing my child in my “granddog.”
At any rate, when I take Poppy out, I see a tiny Tate playing in the front yard with our friends Steve and Kristi and their new lab puppy. The expression of joy on her face is a true representation of the joy that a new puppy brings.
Sunday evening as I sat in the den enjoying a bourbon and thinking about the weekend and the events of the upcoming week, I found myself smiling as I stared at a painting by Judy Van Veckhoven and realized that I was, once again, looking through an open window in time.
Judy is my brother-in-law’s mother, and in our close-knit family another mom to me. She is also someone that loves hiking and the majesty of the great outdoors. As such, we love talking about our shared experiences.
When we moved into our newly remodeled house at the farm, Judy gave us a very special housewarming gift. She had painted a beautiful scene that captured one of my favorite windows in time: the summer we moved and started renovating our house.
Most afternoons that summer, G and I would retreat to two red adirondack chairs in the oak grove next to the lake to talk about our day and our plans for the farm and our future. It was a special time and will always remain as such in my heart and mind.
Judy captured that moment in time, and in doing so, she captured the story of that part of our lives. When I saw the painting for the first time, I was moved to tears. Good stories do that.
Much like Mr. Maynor, Judy is an encourager. I look forward to her emails each week letting me know what memories, inspiration and emotions my article evoked in her. It’s always a highlight of my week.
Make time this week to daydream and open a few “memory” windows of your own. There’s no better place to do that than outside, be that by the lake in an adirondack chair or paddling a kayak across the waters of Bonita Lakes. Also, take time to encourage someone, and I assure you they will never forget it. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
