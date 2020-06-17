BRAD DYE: Life lessons from Dad

The sheath knife was a smaller version of his and both had been made in Solingen, Germany. I remember thinking how far away that must be as I stood there staring at the knives through the glass display case in the hardware store and dreaming of the day I would be old enough to carry one myself.
From time to time, I go through old storage boxes in hopes of finding that knife. It is uncharacteristically like me to have lost it. I tend to hold on to treasures like that, especially ones that signified such a coming of age moment in my life.
Although I can’t lay my hands on that knife, I can and do often use many of the outdoor items from my youth, items ranging from my first baitcast reel to my first shotgun and rifle. More importantly, I use the life lessons and learnings that came with each of them through my father’s instruction.
With Father’s Day approaching, I spent time this week reflecting on a few of my dad’s tidbits of wisdom, starting with those that came with the sheath knife. The most straightforward of which was “be careful.” This lesson was applied, at length, with every hunting item I acquired or used while growing up from bows to guns to ATVs.
There were countless sessions on safety before any of these items were utilized in the field. He stressed the responsibility that came with owning and using each item and the dangers of what could happen if they were used without care. I remember practicing knife sharpening at his side and practicing safely loading and unloading each of my firearms and rifles under his watchful eye.
Along with instructions about how to properly sharpen the knife and how to use and carry it safely, came lessons about how to care for it. He always emphasized that proper care would lead to a lifetime of use. As my family can attest, I took that lesson to heart as I am very particular about and take special care of my equipment.
That is one of the reasons I am surprised that I can’t find my knife. I still have my first shotgun and first rifle and they both look as good as the day they were given to me, aside from the normal wear and tear that comes with use in the field.
He loved teaching and aside from teaching me how to fish, which we both love, I believe that he loved teaching me how to shoot a bow and arrow the most. We spent hours outside shooting our bows and those sessions often turned into competitive, “high stakes” bow tournaments – if you consider high stakes a Coke (in the small glass bottle) and candy bar at Ellistown Grocery as the prize awarded the winner. Somehow, I always won, or at least that’s the way I remember it.
Looking back, there were countless skills he taught me that I am thankful for and still use today. I can’t remember anything that broke that he (we) didn’t fix. It’s one of the things that as a teenager I hated because it slowed down my going and doing, but one of the things that as an adult I have appreciated most. I learned how to “do it yourself” and that comes in handy quite often.
He also taught me how to ask for permission. That probably doesn’t sound like a big deal to most people, but allow me to explain. I’ve mentioned before that growing up we fished in some amazing lakes. Watching him, I learned how to approach someone, look them in the eye, and ask for permission to fish in their lake or, as I have often done later in life, ask for permission to hunt their land. I have been able to gain access to some great turkey hunts this way. It also taught me the importance of respecting the property of others.
Thankfully, he also taught me to leave it better than you found it. If he borrowed a tool from a neighbor it was always returned in as good or better condition than when he borrowed it. I apply this life lesson often from picking up trash on hiking trails and along waterways to returning the shopping cart to the storage area after shopping. It’s a small thing, but it’s amazing how these little lessons stay with you.
He taught me to treat others with respect, the way you would want to be treated, to work hard, and to love the outdoors. Above all, he taught me how to “dad” and although I don’t always get it right, I am very proud of the woman my daughter, Tate, and the man my son, Dan, have become.
I often write about mentors and, as Father’s Day approaches this weekend, I am grateful for my father and what he taught me. Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
