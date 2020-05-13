BRAD DYE: Life lessons from behind the camera

“The most regretful people on earth are those who felt the call to creative work, who felt their own creative power restive and uprising, and gave it neither power nor time.” -–Mary Oliver
I called wildlife photographer Tes Jolly with the intention of interviewing her for tips relating to getting started in outdoor photography and advice about photographing wildlife. What I came away with after that interview was so much more!
Jolly’s approach to her calling is inspiring and her willingness to mentor others speaks volumes about her character. The world needs more Tes Jollys. I first had the opportunity to speak with Tes during a call with her husband, Ron, to order his new book “Memories of Spring” for which she did the photography.
In talking with this dynamic duo of the outdoors, it quickly became clear to me that they have both heeded the call to the creative work that Mary Oliver spoke about. After I finished reading “Memories of Spring” this week, it became even more clear to me just how much these two live out that calling daily. With that said, I need to amend my initial statement. The world needs more Tes and Ron Jollys!
The lessons I came away with were far more than tips for successful outdoor photography, they were life lessons that, when applied to any chosen endeavor, would lead to success. Here are just a few of those pearls of wisdom:
Lesson One: Live out your calling, share it with others, and, in doing so, build your legacy. The saying, “If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life,” certainly applies here. According to Jolly, by pursuing her passion for wildlife photography she gets to do what she loves and share it with others.
The sharing aspect is a critical component to Jolly. She says, “My parents taught me that you should make your life meaningful and leave something behind.” She adds that “I’ve been able to share with other people to help them learn more and enjoy wildlife as much as I do even if they can’t get out there and do it or see it live. It gives me a lot of satisfaction.”
Lesson Two: Patience is a virtue and you must be present to win. “I stole this motto from my husband,” she says, adding, “When people say how did you get that shot – patience, patience, and another bit of patience and you must be present to win!” What an amazing bit of advice. How many times in life – be it in the woods or in the workplace – do we miss out on opportunities because we simply aren’t there?
Lesson Three: Living out your calling can be rewarding in ways you never imagined. Jolly explained that while she grew up on a farm and was always around wildlife, she never imagined how much it would become a part of her. “I always liked it, but I think when you spend a lot of time close to wildlife it can be very rewarding,” she says.
Jolly told me that observing wildlife has become a part of who she is, “I had no idea, it’s hard to explain really. I love to hunt and I still hunt, but just observing wildlife, I had no idea I would get so involved in it.”
Lesson Four: The path to success has a lot of mountains. Success requires hard work, persistence, and (did I mention) patience. One of the misconceptions Jolly had in the beginning was just how much time it would take to successfully photograph wildlife. She says, “In real life, I didn’t realize how much patience it would take to make a living at it – I had to learn that.”
When I asked her what subject had been the hardest, her answer revealed to me the level of determination she possesses. In her words, “The most challenging wildlife that I’ve shot was a belted kingfisher.” She adds, “I spent 37 hours total in a blind trying to get a picture of a kingfisher with a fish and I finally got it. It took me 37 hours, but I got some of the best pictures I’ve ever gotten by being patient.”
Amazing, Jolly spent 37 hours to get the photographs she wanted. That level of commitment explains why Tes Jolly is one of the most successful outdoor photographers out there. It is also an amazing life lesson.
It’s funny how your preconceived notions often change when you become really committed to achieving a goal in life, be that becoming a better outdoor photographer, learning how to fly fish, or opening that business you have always dreamed about starting.
I came away with a much greater understanding of wildlife photography after talking with Jolly. More importantly, I made new friends and gained wonderful insights and life skills that are well-suited to any endeavor, including writing about the outdoors. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors!
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
