BRAD DYE: Keep it simple this summer -- the new 'KISS' principle

I raised the top on the feeder and peered inside to see what kind of mess I had to clean out in order to get it operational. As is usually the case coming out of turkey season, I was running behind, and the entries on my “to-do” list had stacked up a bit.
The bream were bedding in the lake, and it was past time to get the fish feeder going. Early Saturday morning, I had made the fish food run, and I grabbed a little time just after lunch to check “fill fish feeder” off my list.
Since moving to the farm, I have been forced to adopt a new motto: “There are no easy projects.” Actually, in all fairness, I adopted the policy long ago, but the reality of it has reached the level now where I am fully prepared to have T-shirts printed. Perhaps in doing so, those at the farm supply and home improvement centers will take pity on me when I come in for my project needs.
Last year, my trip down the hill to fill the feeder resulted in the purchase of a new motor and battery. Fortunately, the timer, which I also thought was broken, was able to be revived with the help of the customer service tech at Texas Hunter Products, and when the new battery and motor arrived a few days later, the feeder was back in business.
Saturday, after cleaning out the few bits of floating fish food that remained caked to the side of the feeder from last year, I opened the control panel to check the battery status and do a test run. The motors whirred to life and flung the last few remaining kernels of last year’s food onto the water in front of the pier.
I watched in anticipation to see if anything would surface and with the benefit of my polarized sunglasses I could see a huge bream rising from the depths. The fish was healthy and beautiful.
Watching that fish rise took me back to the edge of the small pond in our pasture where I fished as a child. I first fished there with a cane pole, bobber and worms, and that’s the memory that came to mind.
It was a hot, humid summer morning, and I had just gotten out of school. What a great feeling that was: A sense of complete freedom with no worries about homework or set schedules.
I had dug the worms myself behind the barn before grabbing my pole and a 5-gallon bucket and heading to the pond accompanied by my faithful German shepherd/collie mix, Big Ben. The pole was already rigged, and after threading the worm onto the hook, I plopped the line into the water and watched as the cork bobbed in the ripples.
We stocked the small pond ourselves with bass, bream and catfish that we had caught. Those that didn’t go into the freezer made their way into the pond, and that morning, I had my sights set on any or all of the above.
Within minutes of my line hitting the water, I felt one strong, quick tug, and I watched as the bobber disappeared and then popped back above the water before quickly disappearing again. I set the hook and watched as the long cane bowed toward the water. I had hooked a monster!
I held tightly to the pole and slowly began to back away from the pond. Soon, I saw the white belly of the channel catfish flash in the morning sun as I continued my retreat from the water’s edge.
As I dragged the large fish out of the water, Big Ben came alongside me to investigate this strange creature from the deep. He was quite intrigued, turning his head from side to side each time the wriggling fish croaked.
The memory of that morning is as clear in my mind’s eye as the day it occurred even though it took place over 40 years ago, and even though I no longer have the Polaroid of that gap-toothed kid holding the catfish and cane pole with a brown-and-white dog standing in the background, I still remember each detail vividly.
After filling the feeder this past Saturday, I programmed the timer and ran another test run. I watched as the fish began to rise to the surface to feed and, for a time, I closed my eyes and listened.
The memory was a wonderful reminder, a reminder of the joys that come from simple things. All too often as adults, we tend to overcomplicate things. We are blessed with an overabundance, yet we focus on what we don’t have.
There was a time when all that I needed to go fishing was a cane pole, a can of worms and a good dog. Now, I have a garage full of fishing tackle, and all too often, I’m too busy to use any of it.
Maybe it’s time to get the shovel and head out to dig some worms. Until next time, here’s to the KISS principle — keeping it simple this summer — and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
