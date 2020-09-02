BRAD DYE: In praise of old barns

“Inside a barn is a whole universe, with its own time zone and climate and ecosystem, a shadowy world of swirling dust illuminated in tiger stripes by light shining through the cracks between the boards.” –Carolyn Jourdan, “Heart in the Right Place”
I often think about the old barn we had growing up. Each time I see our neighbor’s old barn across from our family farm in Louisville, it brings back memories. The old barn, like many of the places of my youth, is a place that I would like to see again, if it still stands. However, as I have said before about the magical places of our youth, I think I would be somewhat reluctant to return to see it for fear that it would shrink.
As I have postulated before in my writing, the special locations of memory often seem much smaller when you go back to them again as an adult. As Carolyn Jourdan so aptly described in her memoir, “a barn is a whole universe” and that certainly was the case for the rustic green-roofed structure that stood just behind the house of my childhood.
I spent countless hours in that barn, first at play and then, later, at work (and play) through my teenage years. Like a good friend, the barn was always there when I needed it.
As I sit here thinking about the old place, I remember all of the sounds that filled it. We had horses and, once, a pig or two. I’m not sure why, but those sounds are comforting now just as they were then, sounds of horses eating corn, oats, and hay. The cracking and popping of the grains and stubble finding their way up to my ears in the loft as I sat there listening, pondering the concerns of the day.
Those sounds often were the genesis of laughter for me as well. Sometimes after school, I would stop at the local store and grab a special treat for the pigs – jelly beans. I think it would be a safe guess that our pigs were on the short list of the porcine barn dwellers that ever had the pleasure of eating jelly beans.
The auditory pleasure that it gave me still makes me smile and, I think, it was only equaled by the gustatory pleasure it gave them. I assure you that you have never heard smacking, unless you have heard pigs eating jelly beans.
The loft of that barn was, for me, a fantasy land on par with Lewis’ Narnia or Tolkein’s Middle Earth--hay forts, square bale castles, and even, on at least one occasion, a boxing ring made of hay that was a day’s worth of entertainment much more along the lines of “WrestleMania” than “Fight Club.”
I worked through a lot of teen angst in that barn loft. I well remember sitting on a stack of hay bales trying to figure out time management and how to juggle the unbearable pressures of seventh grade. In my mind, Mr. Malcolm Hickey’s science class was sure to be my undoing, however, I somehow managed to survive it and the barn was no small factor in that.
My work ethic began to develop there. It was the first experience that I had with something depending on you for its well-being. Horses, like children, I would learn later in life, like to eat regularly and they don’t care that it is cold, raining, or that geometry class was really hard that day. Those lessons have served me well throughout my life.
I even honed my hunting skills in the barn. I used the loft as an elevated platform to learn to shoot my bow and, once, the barn became an extremely large duck blind. There was a small pond just behind the barn and one winter two mallards who were, no doubt, lost on their migration south chose the stock pond as their stopping off point.
As my father and I watched the ducks cup their wings and sail down into the willows, we made our plans to sneak up on them using the barn as our blind. Since neither of us were duck callers or duck hunters, for that matter, we felt stealth was our only hope for success. The plan worked and we were able to close the distance using the cover of the barn to get in range to shoot the ducks as they flushed off the pond.
Those ducks seemed like exotic creatures to a country boy from North Mississippi that had, to that point, hunted only squirrel, rabbit, dove and quail. I remember walking back through the hallway of the barn with those birds and my dad and thinking life could get no better.
Take time this week to be on the lookout for old barns and outbuildings as you go about your way. Think about the history and memories those places hold and, perhaps by doing so, you will conjure up some great memories from your past as well. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
