I’ve been in a quandary for several days. Early last week I was discussing deer season with a friend and, as often happens, we began discussing the bucks that we had “on camera.”
While comparing game camera pictures, my friend asked why I had not made the move to cellular game cams. “Why are you still using those old school cameras?” he asked. He then proceeded to provide me with a litany of reasons why I should bring my scouting efforts into the modern era.
His list included several great reasons to make the switch. The technology has become much more affordable. The cameras provide real-time data. You no longer have to deal with pulling SD cards and reviewing them on another device which, ultimately, means that you are in the area less often and less is better when it comes to chasing wise old bucks.
The last item on his list got my attention. Big bucks get big for a reason. When “Old Mossy Horns” starts to feel pressure, he changes his patterns, either going nocturnal or avoiding the area altogether.
Fewer trips in and out would be better, but is the use of technology really scouting? Moreover, does it take the “fair” out of fair chase by tipping the scales too far in favor of the hunter?
As hunters, I feel that we should grapple with the ethics of both why and how we hunt. Apparently, I am not alone in this assertion. In his September 2022 article in “Outdoor Life,” writer Alex Robinson pondered the same questions that I have found myself asking.
According to Robinson, “This all got me thinking: Can I run my cameras and still hunt ethically, under fair chase standards? Or, am I sliding down a slippery slope of technology replacing hunting skill, where apps, GPS, and powerful real-time data serve up trophy bucks on a platter?”
Many state wildlife agencies have already addressed the issue. Utah, Nevada, and Arizona have banned the use of all cameras during hunting season while Alaska, New Hampshire, and Montana have banned the use of cellular cameras specifically. Kansas allows their use, but not on the same day that you hunt.
Here in the Magnolia State, thus far, there have been no restrictions placed on the use of game cams on private land. If you wish to use a camera on wildlife management areas, the camera must have your name and phone number permanently and legibly written on or attached to the camera.
That answers the legal question, but what about the ethical? Would photos of Old Mossy Horns delivered in real-time to my phone guarantee that he will be riding home with me that evening? The answer appears to be a solid maybe.
Robinson says that on the Wisconsin farm he hunts the use of cellular cams has not resulted in guaranteed success. According to Robinson, the “Outdoor Life” editor-in-chief, “...over the course of three seasons of hard hunting, we have never patterned the biggest buck on the block and then killed him based on trail cam data.”
Both the Boone & Crockett Club and the Pope & Young Club have placed limitations on the use of cameras that provide real-time data. In order for your trophy to qualify for entry into either the B&C or P&Y record books, the use of real-time location data that prompts an immediate response is not allowed.
While I have no desire to make either of the record books, I do agree with their interpretation of what is and is not ethical use of trail cameras. Using real-time data to kill an animal shortly after the fact does seem to be an unfair advantage. It goes against the very grain of why I hunt.
In his essay “Why We Do It,” writer Rick Bass does a wonderful job of communicating the “why” for hunting: “That is what deer hunting is, what few hunters realize consciously but what paradoxically gives hunting its appeal; it is not a hunt for the deer, an outside factor, but rather a hunt for the hunter inside--a tracking of his own self.”
Those words come as close to the essence of why I hunt as almost any that I have read. They resonate with the truths written by Spanish philosopher José Ortega y Gasset in his seminal book “Meditations on Hunting.” In his words, “One does not hunt in order to kill; on the contrary, one kills in order to have hunted.”
Somewhere deep within me resides the spirit of a hunter/gatherer that once roamed the land in search of his next meal. I am far removed from that hunter and I feel that technology pushes me even further away. He didn’t need cellular cameras. In all fairness, he also didn’t need a gun.
Ultimately, the use of technology in hunting becomes a personal choice. However, I have come to realize that, for me, the more tech that I employ, the further removed I feel from my “why.” I’ll be sticking with my “old school” game cameras because I love the pictures, but that’s as far as I’m willing to go.
Until next time, here’s to grappling with the “whys,” and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
