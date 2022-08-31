Have you ever dreamed of hiking Mr. Everest but just can’t find the time to make it to Nepal? What if Everest came to you?
That’s just what founders Marc Hodulich, Jesse Itzler, and Colin O’Brady set out to do when they created the 29029 Challenge to “measure a workout not in how far, but in how far up.”
The Challenge, also known as “Everesting,” is described as a “you vs. you” endurance event during which you have 36 hours to ascend a private mountain, take the gondola back down, and repeat until you have successfully summited the 29,029 feet needed to equal that of Mount Everest.
According to the founders, community and camaraderie are at the forefront of this unique adventure and both were a recurring theme during my time with Meridian native Kristen Hill who recently took part in the 29029 Challenge at Snowbasin Resort in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah.
Hill, a physical therapist, said that she discovered 29029 by following Itzler on Instagram and watching him compete the past two years in the event inspired her to enter. “The thing about 29029 that really intrigued me was that it was promoted as a you vs. you event, a community event with everyone encouraging one another,” said Hill. “It wasn’t just a race. It was you giving it all that you’ve got.”
Another major focus of any 29029 event is “finding your why,” your reason for being on the mountain. Hill said this was one of her favorite parts of the experience. “That was one of the coolest things on the mountain, everyone wanted to know your “why.”
This support came both from volunteers and fellow racers. Kristen says that her “why” was really in two parts. “I’m an ordinary gal from Mississippi just trying to do something extraordinary,” she explained. Hill said that celebrating a milestone birthday last year gave her the inspiration for part two. “Turning 40 last year I realized my focus had been on being a wife, mom, and physical therapist. This year it just became about me seeing what I could accomplish,” she said.
The preparation for the race consisted of an intense 20 week training program which was delivered in two week increments. Hill’s husband Jeremy and son Mason participated along with her at different times during her training. According to Hill, showing Mason what could be accomplished by setting your mind on a goal and seeing it through was also a big reason for entering 29029.
When race day arrived, she says that she felt prepared physically and mentally. “On the mountain I kept telling myself ‘keep moving forward,’” said Hill. As prepared as she was, Kristen said that the community aspects of the race helped inspire her during the low points.
On her 4th ascent and 5th ascents, Hill was joined by two fellow hikers who both happened to be from California. Dan Vasquez joined her on ascent 4 and Stefan Alsop joined on number 5 and they proved to be just the motivation Kristen needed to keep climbing.
“We were all struggling in our own way and we became like this misfit band of the three amigos,” said Hill. The encouragement that the trio provided one another was key to their continued forward motion.
Weather often becomes a factor in outdoor endurance events, especially in the mountains. On lap 6 (and again on lap 8) a hail and lightning storm caused race officials to halt the hikers at the nearest aid stations. When the race resumed and Hill reached the summit, the gondola was shut down for 2.5 hours due to electrical problems.
Even with the weather and equipment delays, Kristen was able to make 12.3 of the necessary 13 summits. Her distance at this point put her at the equivalent of Mount Aconcagua in the Andes of Argentina which rises 22,837 feet above sea level.
Although the race directors offered a lap for those who opted to hike down the mountain rather than waiting on the gondola repairs in order to descend, Hill chose to wait in order to stay true to the focus of the event--ascending 29,029 feet.
Those 2.5 hours of delay could have meant a summit of Everest and Hill says that she wants to attempt the challenge again. “I’m proud of what I accomplished. It was a great experience and I’ve gained friends from across the world,” she said.
I have no doubt that barring any weather events and breakdowns, Hill will accomplish her goal of “Everesting” should she make another attempt in 2023. In the meantime, she says that she plans to participate along with Jeremy in the upcoming 911 Stair Climb Challenge in Meridian and begin making plans for the 29029 next August at Snow Basin.
Good luck, Kristen! Until next time, here’s to setting lofty goals, to pushing your body to its limits, to finding your “why,” and here’s to seeing you out there in our great Outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
