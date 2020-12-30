“...and there was nothing save the dawn until suddenly the buck was there,
smoke-colored out of nothing, beautiful, magnificent...” -William Faulkner, “Race at Morning”
“The wind is perfect,” I said to myself as I shut the door and headed down the driveway at the farm. I knew the sun would be in my eyes, but the wind would not betray my presence to any deer that entered the lane that the stand overlooked, and that guided my decision to hunt there.
Earlier in the week, I had filled all the feeders and pulled the cards from the game cameras to check the activity at each location. Based on what I had seen while reviewing the photos, the big bucks were becoming active during the daylight hours, which signaled that the rut was beginning in our area.
According to the photos, most of the buck activity was taking place at two spots, and one of those was where, based on the favorable wind, I had decided to hunt. There were several fresh scrapes at both sites, and the bucks seemed to be moving between each locale throughout the day.
I had named the stand “The High Road” stand because it sits on a ridge top in close proximity to the road (and also in reference to a favorite Jason Isbell song). It looks over a long lane that is bordered on one side by a hardwood bottom and on another by a pine plantation.
My guess was that some of the bucks were using the dense thicket at the north end of the hardwoods as a bedding area. If that guess was right, I might be able to catch a buck leaving his bed in the early morning hours to freshen his scrapes and look for does.
The cold rungs of the ladder stung my hands as I made my way up in the darkness. I had given myself extra time and had carefully taken each step as I crept past the thicket and made my way to the stand. Taking my seat well before daybreak, I settled in to watch the sunrise with the familiar sound of wood ducks in flight overhead.
As the sun inched its way onto the horizon, climbing ever so slowly over the hardwoods and pines, the woods began to come alive. Time was of no concern to me as I lost myself in the sounds of the squirrels and birds.
I thought about the changes we had made at the farm, thinning the pines and creating several new hunting spots. We were seeing more deer than ever before and, as a result, I was excited about deer hunting again. I thought of Pop. I wanted so much to tell him about the bucks I had seen on the game camera photos, to let him know that our management practices at the farm seemed to be paying off this year.
We were still talking in my mind when I heard footfalls coming up the ridge from the direction of the thicket, faint at first but becoming heavy as they drew closer. “Buck,” I thought as the sound heightened my focus. Using the bill of my cap to block the sun from my eyes, I scanned the ridge and suddenly, he was there, appearing, as Faulkner described, “out of nothing.”
Raising the rifle to my shoulder, I glassed the buck through my scope as he paused at the back of the lane to freshen one of his scrapes. My heart raced. It was a feeling that had long been absent and in the midst of it, I saw images of bucks I had seen before, bucks that had given me only a glimpse of their greatness before disappearing into a swamp or thicket, leaving me with only the memory of their presence.
Measuring my breathing, I settled the crosshairs, softly squeezed the trigger, and watched as the monarch of the woods fell next to a large pine at the back of the lane. I reached for my binoculars to confirm what I had just seen, unloaded my rifle and eased my way down the ladder.
I walked down the lane in disbelief as I made my way toward him. Standing over him, I thought of Faulkner again, his words fresh in my mind having just finished re-reading “Big Woods: The Hunting Stories.” My thoughts were the thoughts of the “Old Hunter” looking back and remembering his first buck as a boy: “I slew you; my bearing must not shame your quitting life. My conduct forever afterward must become your death.”
This was a truly magnificent creature. At 50, I had hunted now for well over 40 years of my life, and this buck was my best. I, too, wanted to be worthy of him, of his life. The fact that he had come from our farm made that life even more precious to me. The woods were silent now, the lane like a shrine as I lifted my eyes and voiced a quiet “thank you.”
In that Jason Isbell song that I mentioned earlier, there is a lyric that repeats throughout: “But wherever you are I hope the high road leads you home again to a world you want to live in.” It has.
Until next time, Happy New Year! I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
