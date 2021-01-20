“I really like spending time with my dad.” Those words from young hunter William Carruth kept running through my mind as I sat watching a food plot Saturday afternoon.
The words were a true, genuine expression of his passion for hunting — duck hunting in this case. However, they were also the beautiful expression of a son’s love for his father. They made me think of the time I had spent hunting with both Tate and Dan while they were home from college for the COVID-extended Christmas break.
That time together was truly precious to me, just as Willam’s time in the duck blind with his father had been, and his honest articulation of that lingered with me throughout the day. As the wood ducks began flying overhead at dusk, making their way to the beaver pond below the field where I was hunting, I was again struck by the words of this young outdoorsman.
Earlier in the month, I had noticed a post William shared on Instagram standing with a limit of wood ducks in front of a beautiful slough “somewhere in Mississippi.” I made a mental note to reach out to him, which was subsequently lost in my quest of chasing big bucks during the rut in central Mississippi.
However, when the budding duck hunter recently posted several pictures from a hunt in Arkansas with limits of mallards and pintails, I was reminded that it was time to reach out to Carruth in order to hear, as Paul Harvey used to say, “The rest of the story.”
Carruth told me the limit of “Woodies” came while hunting a favorite slough at their camp in Wautubbee, near Enterprise and Stonewall. I was impressed by the time William put in actually scouting the area before hunting it. “I would go watch it in the afternoons,” he explained. In the current age of “techno hunting” with tools like cellular game cameras that send realtime pictures to your mobile device, I still believe that there is no substitute for boots-on-the-ground intel. I like the way William thinks!
One of the more impressive qualities of this young duck hunter is that he is self-taught: “The first duck hunt that I went on was with my grandfather when I was little,” he explained, adding, “Back then, no one really duck hunted in my family.” Later, as his love for the sport continued to grow, he began teaching himself how to blow a duck call: “I practiced by watching videos and practicing a lot,” he told me.
The trip to Arkansas, what many would argue is the duck hunting capital of the world, was the first for Carruth. He was joined on the trip by his father, Bill Carruth, and two family friends, Evan and Page McDonald, and their labrador retriever Zoey (who happens to be the puppy of William’s labs Luke and Molly). The group was guided by G. Lake Guide Services (glakeguideservice.com) located in Grady, Arkansas.
“The first morning we hunted a flooded rice field with a flooded corn field behind us,” he explained. The location proved to be a hot spot, just as the guides had told them it would be. William told me that the first morning turned out to be their best hunt as they killed 31 ducks.
The second morning proved to be a bit more of challenge. However, as Carruth explained, it was due to the species of ducks, not the quantity: “The second morning we hunted a big flooded rice field and there were a lot of ducks, but most of them were Pintails,” he said. The challenge came in the care that had to be exercised in order to not take more than the limit allowed. “Once we shot our limit we had to be careful about what we shot,” he explained. I have to admit, I am a bit jealous of William, having never harvested a pintail myself.
As we wound up the interview, I asked him what he liked best about the trip, and his answer stuck with me the rest of the day: “I really like spending time with my Dad because he’s never really been into duck hunting. Hopefully, I will get him hooked on it. I love spending time with him and hunting,” he told me as we finished.
Of all my outdoor experiences, none are more important to me than those that have involved my children. During those times, I have tried to be the type of mentor that instills a lifelong love of the outdoors deep within them. It’s also during those times that I realize that they have actually mentored me, and that is why those moments are among my greatest treasures.
Make time this month to go hunting with your son or daughter, your niece or nephew. Perhaps you will teach them something or, maybe, they will teach you. Either way, I promise that you will create a memory that will become one of your life’s greatest treasures. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.