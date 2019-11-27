BRAD DYE: Giving thanks for the pictures and memories of Thanksgiving

“I’ve been looking so long at these pictures of you
that I almost believe that they’re real.”
–The Cure
Those words from The Cure’s song “Pictures of You” had just played on the radio last Wednesday as I passed the Morton exit on I-20 and tears began streaming down my face. I had left Meridian headed to Flowood that morning for work, telling myself that I needed to think about my Thanksgiving article.
The prior week, I had been going through photo albums to find a picture for my article and I kept coming across pictures of my father-in-law Billy Hull. He was so much a part of my life, especially my life in the outdoors.
Pictures tell a story and, as we age, I think they help complete our memories, the mental “pictures” of those events. My pictures with Pop and the memories they bring to mind are one of the things I am most thankful for this Thanksgiving as they remind me of all we did together. They have been my lifeline.
With his loss in July still weighing heavy on all of us, we are having a different Thanksgiving this year. For many years, our tradition has been to gather at the farm, his farm, in Louisville to celebrate. This year, in his absence, we decided to make a change, gathering in Oxford at Uncle Danny’s home.
As I thought about what I would write, the pictures and memories of the epic Thanksgivings we shared with him filled my memory and one tradition kept coming to mind – our Thanksgiving quail hunts.
Every Thanksgiving he would take “the boys” (his sons-in-law and grandsons) to Mr. Ward’s place to quail hunt. Mr. Ward’s nickname was “Rabbit.” I don’t know why that was his nickname, but I vividly remember the first time we went Pop gave all of us – me, Michael, Dan, and Billy – our marching orders. I can remember him saying, “Do not call him Rabbit, call him Mr. Ward, and do not shoot a low bird, you might hit his dogs.” My nephew Billy does a wonderful impersonation of those instructions.
When we arrived for the hunt, we would follow Mr. Ward to the fields behind his house and he and Pop would head out in his Kawasaki Mule to release the quail while we waited and readied for the hunt, spreading our gear on the truck tailgate. When the huntmasters returned, Mr. Ward would turn out his German Shorthairs and Pointers and the hunt would begin.
The fields were perfect for quail hunting with a mix of open sage grass (Broomsedge) and privet thickets bordered by pine and hardwood. If you have ever had the privilege of hunting both wild quail and pen-raised quail, then you know that the latter are usually bigger and slower.
Logically, this should mean easier to hit and, in some instances that was the case; however, often the shots came in close quarters in the thick cover which required quick reflexes and acrobatic shooting. I can still hear both Pop and Mr. Ward laughing at our frequent misses. I cherish each of those hunts.
I remember looking up at Pop’s visitation and seeing Mr. Ward arrive. I lost it. Just as I did when I saw all the others that had shared hunts and fishing trips with us over the years. I was humbled and awed by the people that came that day, but I was not surprised. I can’t list them all here, but they, like me, all loved him and many had shared times with him in the outdoors that will never be forgotten.
Along with those Thanksgiving quail hunts were deer hunts, duck hunts, and because Thanksgiving in Mississippi sometimes means “shorts weather,” a few epic fishing trips. One involved a remote controlled boat and a topwater lure and, yes, it did catch a bass.
While it is not exactly hunting, I would be remiss if I failed to mention the snake under the “Little House” incident. He once shot a snake that had slithered into the crawl space under the house, while we were all standing in the house, I might add. The entire house shook with that shot underneath the floor from the “camp” .410 that was kept there for such occasions and then it shook from our laughter!
Thanksgivings will never be the same without him, but, come to think of it, they have never been the same since I met him. So, Happy Thanksgiving to all of you and as you enjoy your Thanksgiving traditions in the outdoors this week, make the most of every minute you have together with family and friends. I look forward to seeing each of you out there in our great outdoors!
