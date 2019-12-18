When I think about giant bucks, I immediately think of Midwestern states such as Kansas. While many only dream of harvesting a trophy whitetail in the Land of Oz, that dream recently became a reality for local bowhunter Dr. Jon Flint.
I first saw Flint’s Kansas giant on a Mississippi Bowhunters Association Instagram post and, since we attend the same church, I could not wait to ask him about the hunt. When I congratulated him on his deer, he smiled and told me “it was meant to be for me to get that buck.” I knew then there was more to this story.
Flint, a native of Meridian, came back home after dental school to start his practice. He is passionate about bowhunting and the trip to Kansas was his first experience hunting out of state. His voice filled with excitement as he began telling me about the hunt.
The first afternoon in Kansas found Flint in a ladder stand overlooking a large agricultural field. Two does and a nice eight or nine point buck appeared soon after he entered the stand and Jon said he thought to himself “goodness, this is different from Mississippi.”
He spent the afternoon glassing the field with binoculars and observed several bucks in the 120 to 130 class range. With about fifteen minutes of shooting light remaining, he made the decision to climb down early in order to make his way safely out of the unfamiliar area.
Reaching the ground, he began gathering his equipment. At that point, he heard a slight rustling behind him and looked up to see the Kansas behemoth standing at twenty yards. With his bow still beside him on the ground, he thought to himself “are you kidding me?”
Weighing his options, he decided to let the deer walk rather than risk spooking him. He watched the deer disappear out of sight at the end of the field and then made his way quietly out of the area.
When he described the buck to his guide, he learned that he was close to the 170 range! Flint began to second guess whether he had made the right decision, as he knew the weather conditions were about to change. An arctic front was pushing in the next day, bringing snow and strong winds with 40 mile per hour gusts.
Faced with poor weather conditions the following morning, the rest of his party made the decision not to hunt; however, Flint could not get the buck off his mind. He checked the wind and decided that he would hunt the opposite end of the field where the deer had exited the following evening. His decision would pay off.
The cold wind stung the exposed areas of Flint’s skin as he walked in and he thought to himself “what are you doing? This is crazy!” As he climbed into the stand, he noticed movement over his shoulder. The buck from the prior day was making a beeline in his direction; however, Flint again had one problem--his bow was still on the ground!
When the deer stopped broadside, Flint ranged him at 30.7 yards and wondered “Lord, how is this happening to me?” He now had a decision to make--let the deer pass again, or try to pull his bow up and somehow get a shot off.
Reasoning that luck might not smile on him three times, he began to pull his bow up into the stand. Oddly enough, the strong wind was his friend that day as it covered any sound made in the process of hauling the bow up and nocking an arrow.
The deer never moved as Flint drew his bow and lined up the shot. Wisely, he reasoned that the wind would push his arrow and aimed just in front of the deer’s shoulder to compensate. As he released, he watched the arrow as it curved and hit right behind the shoulder.
Flint did not want to push the deer so he sat in the stand, riding the “emotional rollercoaster,” wondering if he would find his trophy. After he told his hunting companions via text that he had shot the deer from the afternoon before, his phone rang and his friends cursed themselves for staying in that morning as he told them the story.
Despite the frigid temperature, Flint said in the two hours that he spent waiting in the stand he never got cold as he sat there “taking it all in and thanking the Lord for what had happened.”
When the guide and Flint’s hunting partner Ken Carter of Louisville arrived, the trio went to recover the deer and found him only twenty yards inside the wood line. The mammoth buck scored 163 and weighed just over 300 pounds!
Of the many lessons from Flint’s hunt, his resolve to “tough it out” and hunt in less than perfect conditions stands out the most. As the old saying goes, “You can’t get them while sitting on the couch!” So, get outside and, as always, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
