BRAD DYE: GI scopes and trail camera pics -- the perfect Valentine's Day

When it comes to technology, let’s just say that I have misgivings. I loathe how “connected” we have become as a result of the smartphone. When I am at work, I want to be at work; however, when I am off, I want to be off, and it seems that’s rarely the case.
Emails arrive 24/7, and it is clear that we are compelled to check our phones. Clearly, FOMO (“fear of missing out”) is a real phenomenon. According to statistics from a Reviews.org proprietary survey, “Americans checked their phones 262 times per day in 2021 — that’s once every 5.5 minutes!”
My aversion to connectivity is compounded by a repugnance for being tracked or profiled. For instance, when I have a conversation with G about some random item, let’s say a small funnel for the bar, and then open my Facebook only to find recommendations for finding the perfect kitchen/bar funnel, my suspicions are aroused.
The feeling that Big Brother is always watching and listening has me much closer on the musical spectrum to Rockwell’s ’80s hit “Somebody’s Watching Me” than Kip’s wedding ballad “I love Technology” from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite.” So, you may ask, what does this have to do with the outdoors?
First and foremost, most if not all of my outdoor adventures provide me with a much-needed escape from the ever-encroaching tendrils of technology. When technology is there, it is because I have chosen to bring it along — begrudgingly, I might add.
I must admit, however, that technology does often come in handy, even in the natural world. For example, I often use my smartphone as a camera, to pin hunting locations on the map and as a potential lifeline in case of emergency. I also love using trail cameras for scouting (and later observing) game.
For Valentine’s Day, I gave G the gift of an upper GI endoscopy. Actually, I scheduled that “gift” for myself and gave G the wonderful gift of driving me there and back home. Ever the hopeless romantic, after I took a drool-on-the-pillow nap that afternoon, we closed out our “date night” looking at trail camera pictures.
Clearly, I have some making up to do for Valentine’s Day 2022. However, before you haul me out to have me tarred and feathered, let me just say that we both really do enjoy looking at the trail camera pictures, even if for slightly different reasons.
During deer season, G loves the excitement that I get from seeing a big buck on camera; however, her enthusiasm reaches another level when looking at the after-season photos. While I gushed with glee over the fact that the buck that I had named “Mr. Crabs” will still be around to pursue next year, G mirthfully exclaimed, “Looks like he beat you!”
Truth be told, G’s hope is that they all “beat me.” While “anti-hunter” seems too much of a negative term to apply to her, it would be fair to say that she would be perfectly happy if I never killed another deer.
The ray of sunshine that remains for me is that she enjoys venison (especially venison tamales) and cares deeply about both the quality of her food and the knowledge of from where it comes, which seems to be a quality severely deficient in many people these days.
Enough about that, let’s get back to that romantic night of looking at game cam pics. One of the things that we both enjoy about perusing the pics is seeing our “regulars” as well as seeing the wacky things that wild creatures do.
At the top of our “regulars” list is a fox squirrel named “Scooter.” My exhaustive research (a quick Google search) tells me that most fox squirrels “live an average of 6 to 7 years with the record being 18 years.” Apparently, the record came from a squirrel living in captivity. I firmly believe that Scooter will break that record, if he hasn’t already.
We first spotted Scooter when Dan began turkey hunting with me. I’m not sure how old the squirrel was at that point, but Dan was 6. Dan will be 22 this year, and Scooter, who shows no signs of slowing down, has to be getting close to record-book numbers. Needless to say, a “Scooter spotting” puts a smile on both of our faces.
Among the other celebrities are “Spotty” the piebald doe (a regular for three years now), the yoga raccoons (flawless executors of the “upside down raccoon” pose) and, new this year, the prancing buck (named for his ability to stand on his hind legs while eating from a feeder).
At this point, I am sure most of you are wondering how our hearts can stand this much excitement and, yes, such activities are hallmarks of the electrifying lives that we live here on the farm.
I will be happy to serve as a “Valentine’s Day” consultant for any aspiring romantics out there looking for ways to impress their wives or significant others in 2023. Until then, I’ve got some shopping to do, and until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
