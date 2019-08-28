BRAD DYE: Getting outdoors leads to a healthier outlook

The pull grows stronger as I grow older. I have always loved the outdoors and as I have aged, I find myself longing to be there more and more. I’m a country boy in the city, but I have always managed in my life here to have the best of both worlds. I am close enough to access our farm or drive to the mountains with relative ease. Nevertheless, lately when I am not outdoors, I find myself somewhere in between, yearning to be outside.
I have struggled to nail down exactly why this is and, until recently, I was unable to put a finger on it. These “in between” feelings put me somewhere on the emotional spectrum close to melancholy. However, based on my research, I have learned that these feelings are not particular to me alone.
In their article “A Call for a New Strenuous Age,” authors Brett and Kate McKay reveal data that many today share my feelings, “While they’re not clinically depressed, they feel out of sorts. Anxious. Restless. Disoriented. Unmotivated. Something about their life feels off somehow. They’re plagued with malaise that’s difficult to describe...but is nonetheless experienced as pervasive and entrenched. It’s a feeling that life could be better, more fulfilling somehow.” I understand these feelings and I think I have the answer (at least for me).
I think many of us have grown too accustomed to comfort. Everything we need is within a few miles radius of our homes. However, now a few miles has become too far. We want it now. We want it at our fingertips. Speaking of fingertips, I also think many of us are addicted to the small devices we hold in our hands. As a result, we want the “perfect life” portrayed to us in the unending stream of social media that bombards us day by day, minute by minute.
Compared to our ancestors, life for many today is relatively easy. No longer do we toil from sunup to sundown to gather, hunt, cultivate, and grow what we need to survive. That’s always been the goal right? Have it better than those before us had it. We should be happy, right?
Unfortunately, too many of us are not happy or healthy. In fact, according to the data, we may have even improved ourselves right into decline. The McKay article points out that among other things, “Life expectancy in the United States, which tends to consistently edge upwards, fell this year.” Furthermore, the study found that, “Americans in fact report greater depressive symptoms now than they did during the 1930s.”
These findings led the authors to the question: “How can it be that we’re less happy than those who suffered through the Great Depression, when our overall standard of living is higher – when all kinds of goods are cheaper and more accessible and technology has led to great advancements in science and created more and more conveniences in our daily lives? Today we can map the workings of the brain, order food with a press of a button, make ‘phone’ calls face-to-face, send messages instantly, and hold the world’s library in our hands.” And yet, I find myself, like these study subjects, looking for something more (or maybe less). I believe it’s time for a change.
What I purpose is simple. In the face of all that I have, I really want less. This desire is not mine alone and, in reality, it can’t be blamed solely on the wonders of social media and modern technology. We humans are addicted to distraction. I am quite sure that when fire was discovered, there were many discussions about how life had changed.
I envision something like this: “Grog never does anything these days. All he wants to do is sit by the fire and talk about cave paintings. I can’t even get him up off the ground every morning to hunt and gather.” Fast forward a few years, Thoreau never tweeted about his solitary experiences. He did, however, get outside and he journaled and published his thoughts and experiences for the world to see. This is what I propose as well – get outside.
We need to get out of our comfort zones, out of virtual reality, and back into reality reality. We need to break a sweat doing something we love outside and hopefully in the process regain some much needed situational awareness. To quote one of my favorite outdoor writers, Bill Heavey, “The point is to plunge in, to find the joy that comes from paying attention to the world around you.” I want to be more in-tune to that world and to do that, I need to be out in it.
I think this holiday weekend I will cut wood for the fire pit at the camp, start working on food plots and hanging game cameras, and then head to the dove field for opening day or to the lake for a little bass fishing. I’ll sweat like crazy and probably wake up sore the next day and I promise not to post a picture on Instagram with an awesome filter that accentuates the sunset over the lake or tweet about how many cords of wood I stacked for the epic nights to come beside the fire pit. I’ll watch my bird dog retrieve birds and I vow not to post a picture on his personal Instagram site. I’ll just get outside, leave technology behind, and pay attention to the world around me. I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.