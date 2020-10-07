BRAD DYE: Full Moons, lasting friendships and the pull of a place

I watched the light of the full moon dance across the freshly baled hay in the pastures and fields as we made our way back home after an evening spent with friends this past weekend.
It was a magical sight! The moon and the crisp coolness of the air were the perfect combination and a fitting ending to an afternoon spent fishing and breaking bread (or in this case fish) with friends.
Thankfully, our dinner had not been dependent on my fishing skills as, for the first time in as long as I can remember, I had been skunked that afternoon, which I am told is quite a rarity on the lake we were fishing.
Fortunately, our hosts, Jimmy and Peggy Kemp, and their daughter Penny, had fresh crappie caught earlier in the day to cook and serve as a backup plan in the event that my bass fishing skills proved less than adequate and, that afternoon, they proved just that.
Mr. Jimmy had been my fishing partner and guide for the afternoon, and while we fished Penny, took G on a tour of her new home construction. When I arrived back at the dock empty-handed, I was fully prepared for the good-natured ribbing that was to come.
Aside from a little wind, the conditions had been absolutely amazing, and it’s difficult to make excuses when your guide is the man who designed the lake and knows every inch of its structure intimately. He put me where the fish were, but for some reason they didn’t like the lures I offered.
To be honest, not catching a fish didn’t bother me in the least — well, maybe a little — as I had listened with rapt attention during the entire time in the boat to Kemp’s discussion of how he designed the lake as an extension of the surrounding landscape. The engineer and former Meridian mayor’s attention to detail was evident in the natural beauty that surrounded me.
I see the same attention to detail now being employed by his daughter Penny as she designs her home nestled among the trees along the shore of the lake. In planning this next phase of her life, Kemp felt what I like to call the “pull of a place.” She envisioned a lakeside retreat on the back of the lake at her family’s farm near Noxapater, and she is now making that vision a reality on her “back forty,” a plot of land that she purchased from her parents that adjoins the lake.
I once heard writer M.O. Walsh speak as part of a panel at the Mississippi Book Festival, and his words about writing still resonate with me. “Setting is a character,” he said, and nothing could be more true. That’s the “pull of a place” that I referred to earlier. I’ve felt that “pull” to our family farm in Louisville for years, each time that I’m away from it.
As soon as we docked, Mr. Jimmy and I loaded into the side-by-side so he could show me the construction progress on Penny’s home. After the tour, we rejoined the girls at the boathouse for a drink prior to the fish fry, during which Penny prepared a perfect “shore dinner” with crappie filets, hand cut steak fries with a blend of expertly seasoned potatoes and sweet potatoes, and an Asian slaw blend that perfectly complemented the pairings.
We watched the moon rise over the lake as we sat enjoying the food, drink and fellowship while telling stories of the past. The laughter and camaraderie were a tonic for my soul and I was struck both by the beauty of the moon and the beauty of the lifelong friendships around the table.
The moon that night was the Harvest Moon, the first of two full moons that will occur during the month of October. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Harvest Moon is named for the extra light in the evening that enabled farmers to harvest past sunset. It is also the full moon that occurs closest to the date of the autumnal equinox.
This year, we will be treated to another full moon on Halloween. This moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, can occur in October or November. It is so named, according to the Almanac, “because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for winter.” It is also a rarity that it occurs on Halloween night, as that only happens every 18 to 19 years. However, with all the other craziness that has transpired thus far in 2020, a full moon on All Hallows’ Eve seems fitting.
Take time this week to gaze at the night sky, to celebrate lasting friendships and to heed the “pull” of the outdoor places you love the most. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors!
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
