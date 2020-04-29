BRAD DYE: Friends I carry with me on my turkey hunts

“It seems that when life ceased in this first turkey gobbler, he transferred to me something of his nature, perhaps his wildness.” –Gene Nunnery
I often go back to this quote from “The Old Pro Turkey Hunter” when I think about the period of my life B.T. (before turkey) and A.T. (after turkey). The quote, for me, captures the essence of what it means to be a turkey hunter. Turkey hunting changes you.
To say this season was different would be an understatement. The looming fears and uncertainties created by the coronavirus and the fact that this was my first turkey season without my father-in-law weighed heavily on my mind daily. Turkey hunting, for me, has always been what Mossy Oak so rightly described as an obsession, this year it was also an escape.
When I was in the woods, whether alone or accompanied by family or friends, the worries about things like my job, the stock market, and other minor concerns, like life and death, were replaced by the thrill of hearing a gobble and the memories of past hunts. We all need an escape from time to time, especially now.
My season didn’t end when I hoisted my last bird over my shoulder on Good Friday and made my final “walk of fame” for the season, but that day was certainly a focal point. I had never cried while walking out with a bird, but I did on that day.
What I experienced this season would definitely fit the “once in a lifetime” category. Turkey hunting and the man that introduced me to it have changed me. This season was really a celebration of both of those facts.
With every call, text, or picture I received from friends that I had introduced to turkey hunting and mentored along the way, I felt a great sense of pride and, moreover, a humbling sense of gratitude to those who had mentored me.
I’ve mentioned that on every hunt this season I either wore something of Billy Hull’s or used one or more of his calls. Although he is gone, Pop was with me on every hunt this season. Others felt him as well.
However, Pop wasn’t the only one with me this season. My father, who taught me a love for the outdoors, was there with every step I took easing through the woods to get close to a gobbling turkey. Each of those steps was well-placed because of him. “Walk softly son,” I could hear him say.
As I thought through my next move while working stubborn birds this year like the “Possum Creek” gobbler that I called in for my nephew or the roost-hopping, blonde-spurred longbeard that I called in for my son, I was accompanied by my friend-turned- brother Steve Brown.
The patience he exhibited while mentoring a neophyte turkey hunter in those early days was truly amazing and the skills I picked up from listening to and watching the man who I now refer to as the “Yoda” of turkey hunting are put into practice each time I enter the turkey woods.
My course work with him took me to places I had never been. The classrooms were beautiful, the mesquite flats of South Texas, the grasslands of South Dakota, and the swamps of Florida. With his expert tutelage, I quickly progressed from Turkey Hunting 101 to a PhD in “Longbeardology.”
Gradually, with each passing season, the student became a teacher and “paying it forward” became something that I love as much as the hunting itself. Those texts that I mentioned earlier that would come throughout the day from friends I had mentored, like Jamie Thomas, meant as much as the turkeys that left the woods with me.
I also had other friends accompanying me this season, new friends that I have not yet met in person like Buster Duvall and Mack McDonald, and old friends like Paul Meek and Albert Paul whose turkey calls, all tuned like fine musical instruments, were with me on each hunt. Those friends and their calls made each hunt the success that it was.
On one of those calls is a Bible verse. It is a verse that was read at Pop’s funeral by my daughter Tate and a verse that gives me great comfort. The verse is Psalm 50:11: “I know all the birds of the hills, and all that moves in the field is mine.”
This season was truly a blessing, not because of the turkeys, but because of the turkey hunters that shared it with me. In the words of Archibald Rutledge, “Some men are hunters; others are turkey hunters.” My life is better because of each of them!
Take time this week to thank one of your outdoor mentors and, until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
