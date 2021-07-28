This week marks two years I have been writing my weekly column for the Outdoors page. During those two years, I have written about people, places and things ranging from turkey call makers and our family farm to Appalachian Trail thru-hikers and woolly worm caterpillars.
I often receive messages from readers telling me about experiences they’ve had in the places I write about, sharing similar experiences in their outdoor pursuits or just letting me how much they enjoyed an article. For those that have taken the time to write or call, I want to say a heartfelt thank you — never underestimate what taking the time to share those feelings means.
Often, I am asked how I come up with the topics about which I write. I came to one of the “hows” behind that answer recently while holding a William Lester turkey trumpet and listening to the words of an Oxford, Mississippi, blacksmith. Indulge me, if you will, while I explain.
We live in a state filled with treasures, both past and present, a state know as the “Birthplace of America’s Music” that is also the birthplace of a multitude of famous musicians, writers, painters and other artists. The tradition of storytelling in all its forms is rich in Mississippi.
In a recent article in “Garden & Gun” magazine, one of my favorite writers, Wright Thompson (who himself happens to be from Mississippi), had a standout quote about the Magnolia State in his essay “Memory Highway: Driving with My Eyes Closed.” It reads, “Mississippi is made from the broken pieces of things that used to be, by memories preserved and vanished, by myths and traumas and by the roads and roadsides where all those things live.”
The preservation of the memories, myths and broken pieces to which Thompson refers has always been a part of my life in the form of storytelling. I vividly remember sitting around my grandmother’s table as a child listening to the stories told by my grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The storytelling tradition is also one of the things I love most about the outdoors (another area in which our state is richly blessed). Outdoorsmen and women seem to be natural storytellers, and the hunting or fishing camp has always seemed to me a nidus for the telling of these tales. In fact, sitting around the campfire and listening to stories has always been a highlight of my time in camp.
My weekly articles are a product of this storytelling tradition. Some have their genesis in my memories, and some are the stories of others that have been shared with me. So, what does this have to do with William Lester, his fine turkey trumpet calls and an Oxford blacksmith?
I first discovered Mr. Lester during a Mississippi Department of Archives and History luncheon series titled, “History is Lunch: William Lester, ‘A History of Mississippi Turkey Hunting.’” Whether you turkey hunt or not, I highly recommend the presentation, as Lester truly is a wonderful storyteller.
After watching the presentation, I reached out to Lester to inquire about his turkey artwork that I had seen during the presentation and made arrangements to purchase one of his watercolors. I also took the opportunity to invite him to a yearly gathering of turkey hunters that I help host.
When he called to let me know that he planned to attend, I was ecstatic. He brought along a few of his calls that night, and when I heard him play those turkey trumpets, I knew I had to have one. Ultimately, however, it was my time spent listening to Bill’s stories during the calling demonstrations that sealed the deal.
Lester called me a few days ago to let me know that he had several calls ready for me from which to choose, and as I looked at the picture he had sent, my eyes kept coming back to the cherry acrylic call in the group.
The night that my call arrived, I found a video on Lester’s Instagram site (williamlestertrumpets) that showed him in his workshop demonstrating how to play his trumpets. Aside from the great instruction in the video, there were also several great stories.
In one of those stories, he describes his apprenticeship and relationship during his time at Ole Miss with Oxford blacksmith Marion Randolph Hall. He tells how, one day, he was sitting and staring at the wrinkles in Hall’s aged face when Mr. Hall turned to him and said, “I see you lookin’ at me Billy. You think you’re lookin’ at an old man, but I’m really only 18 on the inside.”
About the interaction, Lester had this to say, “Now that I’ve gotten to be an old man, I realize exactly what he’s talking about. What he’s talking about is that our imagination doesn’t grow old, it stays 18 all the time.”
He credits that “young imagination” with his ability to keep improving his turkey trumpets into what they are today, and it struck me that, perhaps, that’s what I’m often doing with these stories that I write and share with you.
Here’s to stories that keep our imaginations young and, in turn, our memories alive. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
