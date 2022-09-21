BRAD DYE: Follow the Fanchers--wisdom from 27 years in the mountains

Each time we venture into the outdoors, we grow in both knowledge and experience. Wisdom, however, is a different story. Most seasoned hunters, if polled, would agree that wisdom, true wisdom, comes with time.
I recently had the opportunity to sit down with a father and son who have spent almost thirty years hunting elk each September out West. During our time together, it quickly became evident to me that wisdom does, in fact, develop over time. It also became clear that if you hunt with someone for that many seasons, you end up learning a lot about him, and, as it turns out, maybe a thing or two about yourself.
Slade Fancher and his father Phil have been making their annual September pilgrimage to hunt elk in the Rocky Mountains for 27 years. The Louisville natives have enjoyed tremendous success over those years and point to the last twelve as almost unbelievable, but more about that later.
Having been so successful, one would assume that the first and most important bit of wisdom the two would share might focus on tactics or equipment. However, for this father/son duo it comes down to this--enjoy the journey.
“The things you think that you will remember most are not the things you remember most,” Phil explained. The elder Fancher went on to say that it’s not always the memory of the big bull that you killed that most often comes to mind. In fact, according to Phil, the relationships, experiences, and people met along the way are what he remembers and values most.
Slade does a wonderful job of documenting these relationships, people, and experiences as well as all of the hunts on his YouTube and Instagram “Follow the Fanchers” sites. However, for the younger Fancher, this wasn’t always the case as he says that learning to be patient and enjoy the moment is something that he learned from his dad.
According to Slade, “I’m goal oriented. I want to get there and get it done. One of the best things that I’ve learned from Dad over the years is to slow down and enjoy the journey.” That acquired patience and a sense of appreciation shine through in his videos. Along with the thrill of the chase while pursuing elk in the mountains, Fancher also captures simple pleasures like the joy of cooking and enjoying meals back in camp.
“Follow the Fanchers” is a snapshot into the lives of a hunting family that feels authentic, unlike so many hunting shows today. Fancher also does an outstanding job of highlighting the people that they meet along the way. I particularly enjoyed the episodes featuring Teresa at Teresa’s Tamales in Mora, New Mexico.
Another key takeaway gleaned from their many years of chasing Wapiti comes in this simple message--savor the preparation. “Dad taught me that if you start prepping in May or June for a hunt in September, then your hunt lasts for several months instead of several days,” said Slade.
Both he and Phil believe strongly that preparing themselves physically for the trip is just as important as packing, practicing shooting, and readying their equipment. “The preparation prolongs your hunt, makes it more enjoyable, and it also makes you more capable of doing what needs to be done to be successful,” Phil said.
While the Fanchers are very humble about their success, I believe that it is a success that deserves celebrating. Over the last twelve seasons, they have taken twenty-three bulls, an impressive streak to say the least.
According to Slade, “It’s nothing other than the good Lord opening a door. There is no reason in the world that we’ve had the success that we’ve had over the last few years other than that. We’ve never even lost one.”
Outside of divine intervention, another key to their success is being careful not to put a lot of pressure on the elk they hunt. Slade says he learned the importance of that from his dad over the years. “We don’t put pressure on them. If the situation isn’t good or the wind isn’t right, we back out,” he explained.
Phil added, “You can follow them as long as you want if the wind is right, but if you bump them or they smell you they may go a long way. Eight to ten miles is nothing for an elk."
Over their years together in the mountains, Phil says that watching his son has been the highlight for him. “It’s been a long, fun, exciting journey and what has made it for me is Slade following along and getting to watch him mature into an unbelievable elk hunter,” he said.
Fancher’s words resonated with me. Having grown up hunting with my father, then later in life with my father-in-law and children, I have come to realize the special bonds that are formed. Each of those experiences is a privilege and blessing that I have never taken for granted and that I will always treasure.
Here’s to bonds forged in the outdoors, to pursuits that bring families together, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.