BRAD DYE: Filling a prescription for vitamin "O"

The recovery period had been painful, not so much the physical pain from surgery and healing as the “pain” of limitation. It was the last week of December and, as a result of neck surgery the last day of October, I had been unable to hunt.
Actually, I had been once as an observer. Since I had not been cleared to resume “normal activities” the most critical of which, in my mind, was hunting, I had tagged along on a hunt with my son. Being in the woods was therapeutic, but it was, at best, only a temporary balm for an ever-increasing ache.
I saw my surgeon the following week. As I stared at the x-ray, looking at the plate and screws attached to my vertebrae, I was eager to ask him a few questions.
“Do I need to alert security when I go through the airport metal detector?” He assured me that the answer was “no.” Relieved, I asked the remainder of my questions. “Can I lift objects over 10 pounds again?” “Can I work out?” “Is it ok to backpack?” “Can I hunt and shoot now?”
All the answers were a resounding “YES!” He even told me I could start running again. I was floored. Five years earlier, he had told me to stop running to help alleviate the pain I was experiencing. Reluctantly, I stopped, however, I longed to run the trails at Bonita again.
I couldn’t wait to call my wife. I knew she would appreciate the help as she had literally carried the load and kept the household running while I was recovering. I also couldn’t wait to tell my friends that I was cleared to hunt. When I called Mike Giles, that was his first question, “Did he clear you to shoot?”
As the Old Man in Robert Ruark’s “The Old Man and the Boy” so aptly states, “the best part of hunting and fishing was the thinking about going and the talking about it after you got back.” I had been living on outdoor memories during my recovery. It was time to make more.
The weather the week of Christmas was “typical” Mississippi Christmas weather – shorts and tornado watches. However, the long-range forecast promised lows near freezing and highs in the 50s for the two days leading up to New Year’s Day.
I checked with my brother-in-law and we made plans to head to his camp in Lauderdale to hunt the 30th and 31st. The fact that my son would be joining us made me even more excited.
The first afternoon found me in a box stand overlooking a gorgeous green field shaped like a turkey foot. Nature’s symphony was soon underway and the barking of the squirrels, tapping of the woodpeckers, and squealing of the wood ducks in the slough behind me was the natural tonic that my body needed.
I listened to the show until last light when two small bucks made their way into the field. After they disappeared into the darkness, I made my way back to meet Dan and Michael.
Back in camp, we enjoyed a wonderful steak dinner as we sat in front of the fire discussing the afternoon and making plans for the morning hunt. As Michael described the stand location I would be hunting, I began to envision the giant buck that would appear in my crosshairs. Later in bed, I fell asleep thinking the same thoughts.
We awoke to perfect weather the next morning, and the fresh scrapes along the trail as we walked to the stand assured me that my odds of seeing a big buck were high. I climbed into the stand and waited. My vantage point overlooked a curving cypress slough and, as the day dawned, wood ducks began to land one after another.
The woodies were putting on quite a show squealing, preening, and chasing one another as I surveyed the area looking for the most likely spot for a buck to appear. I settled on a point just over my left shoulder where a dense thicket bordered the slough.
As I watched the ducks frolic in the water below me, I caught movement out of the corner of my eye. The buck, as is often the case with big bucks, had made his way in undetected and was now walking slowly up the slough away from me. Unable to get a clear shot, I could only watch as the monarch made his way off into the distance.
When my heart rate slowed, I realized I was smiling. I was “out there” again and that’s really all that mattered. Sure, I wish I had been able to bring home the buck and my appetite was whetted to do just that! I was energized for the next hunt. I felt renewed by the outdoors – the vitamin “O” had done the trick!
I wish you all success in your outdoor endeavors in 2020 and, as always, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
