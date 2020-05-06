BRAD DYE: Farewell to turkey season - A walk to remember

BUTLER, Ala. [ndash] Willie Lavern "W.L." Garrison, 83, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at The Oaks Rehabilitation in Meridian. He was born May 7, 1936, in Sumter County, Ala. He was a retired used car lot owner. Survivors include his wife, Donna P'Poole Garrison; daughter, Lex…