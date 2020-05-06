BRAD DYE: Farewell to turkey season - A walk to remember

We are busy. Our daily lives are packed with activity from the time we rise until the time we rest our heads at night. However, the reality of life is that our time is limited. We do not know what tomorrow holds.
This sobering truth is addressed in James 4:14: “Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes.”
The verses that precede this are the ones that really sting, addressing the merchants and the arrogance of their plans for the future. “Today or tomorrow we will go into such and such a town and spend a year there and trade and make a profit.”
These words hurt. I like to plan. I also try to live in such a way that I have few regrets. Like Thoreau, in his quest of discovery at Walden pond, I like to think that I try to “...live deep and suck out all the marrow of life.”
For me, turkey season is one of those “marrow sucking” times. March, like my gusto for the season, comes “In like a lion, out like a lamb” and as the pace of the gobbling activity begins to peak and the results of sleep deprivation begin to show on my haggard face, I begin to think that T.S. Eliot was right – “April is the cruellest month.”
On the last day that I get to turkey hunt on our farm each year, I have a tradition. I walk the entire boundary of our property. Initially, I started the walk in the hope that I would find some fringe gobbler in the far recesses of the woods that had eluded me all season. Now, it has turned into a time of reflection on the season.
To be honest, I have never had a bad turkey season. In my estimation, if you are able to go hunting, no matter if you bag a bird or not, it has been a good season. I am reminded of the closing lines of A River Runs Through It, some of the greatest ever written in my opinion.
In those lines Norman Maclean describes what fly fishing has become for him in his old age. “Too old to be much of a fisherman,” he describes how much fishing still means to him and how much a part of his life it has been. He goes on to say, “I am haunted by waters.” Not to be overly cliché, but by May 1, I am often “haunted by gobbles.”
As I have said before, turkey hunting changes you. Maclean’s words helped me understand how fly fishing changed him. Since these changes share the common thread of the outdoors, I am certain that the transformation occurs in any pursuit that requires focus and dedication.
This year my walk came one day late. I closed out the season with good friend Greg Monsour chasing a hard gobbling longbeard through the swamps and hills of Clarke County. Later, after being schooled by this monarch of the woods, I thought about my walk and made plans to head to the farm later that evening.
Early the next morning, I met with the forester who manages the timber for our family. We had completed the process of becoming a Certified Tree Farm earlier in the year and he brought me the signs for our property lines. I planned to take my walk after installing the signs.
Ultimately, the walk provides closure for the season for me. I find it is always the fitting end to a pursuit that has been, for the last month and a half, engrossing. Normally, I do it wearing camo clothing and carrying a turkey call, however, this year blue jeans and work boots worked just fine.
After I pounded the last signpost into the ground, I climbed on my ATV and drove to my chosen parking spot at the “big field.” Hopping off to begin my peregrination, I noticed fresh hen tracks in the sandy road and followed them until they disappeared into the wood line.
The morning air was cool but held a hint of the warmth that was to come. The forest was fully alive with spring and somewhere nearby I envisioned the hen sitting on her nest guarding the eggs that held the promise of future springs in this special place.
Soon, my hike was over and as I drove back to the farm I felt refreshed and recharged. When my mind began making project plans for the summer, I reminded myself of those words from James and returned my focus to the time at hand.
Stay in the moment this week, be present and make the most of each day. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.