BRAD DYE: Exploring the outdoors with your inner child

“Instructions for living a life. Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.”--Mary Oliver
As I lowered the binoculars from my eyes, I drifted back in time. I felt like a cowboy or perhaps a Texas Ranger surveying the river bottom below for cattle rustlers or a Lakota Indian watching as a mule deer buck fed beside the creek.
We had belly-crawled to the edge of the mesa overlooking the vast prairie that stretched out before us to get a better idea of the travel routes of the Merriam’s turkeys we were hunting near Philip, South Dakota, and this was my first real look at the landscape. It was stunning.
There is a magic, an electricity to experiencing new places. I have an explorer’s heart and, more often than not, the imagination of an eleven-year-old boy when it comes to experiencing the outdoors, especially places where I have never been before.
Often, while hunting, fishing, or hiking in a new locale, I find myself thinking of those that were there before me. Such is the case with the memories of South Dakota. I remember on another trip there standing on a steep cliff looking out over the prairie bordering Badlands National Park and thinking what it must have been like for the pioneers and settlers that first came to the area, their wagons moving across the windy grasslands like sailboats.
During my first hunting trip in the swamps of Florida, I was reminded of my boyhood fascination with dinosaurs. While walking through the cypress knees and Saw Palmettos deep in the swamp, I came across a large snail shell that had long ago been vacated and kept it as a keepsake from the trip.
The large shell and the lush terrain of those swamps reminded me of the pictures in my childhood books and posters of the Jurassic Era when dinosaurs roamed the land. The fact that their not-too-distant relative the alligator swam (in abundance) in the waters nearby made those pictures really come alive.
In fact, when I saw multiple sets of alligator eyes glowing in the beam of my headlamp while crossing a log in the darkness of early morning, I envisioned the teeth of a Tyrannosaurus as I carefully made my way over the slough.
My first hiking trip in the snow found me dreaming of being a mountain man. We were on a family vacation in Jackson, Wyoming, and my brother-in-law and I spent the better part of a day hiking to Bradley Lake and Taggart Lake in Teton National Park.
As we stood there looking across Bradley Lake at the majestic Tetons, I found myself wondering what it was like for explorer and mountain man John Colter to discover the Teton Range. I suspect that he stood agape at their beauty just as I had done, trying to determine which was more aesthetic, the mountains or their reflection on the still waters of the lake.
Each time I hike the Appalachian Trail I am inspired by the people I meet and by the people that have hiked it before me. Earlier this year as I sat on the sunrise deck of the Len Foote Hike Inn with my wife Gena enjoying a cup of coffee and waiting on the beauty that was to come from the east, I thought about what the trail was like for Emma Gatewood.
“Grandma Gatewood,” as she would come to be known, became the first woman to complete a thru-hike of the AT in 1955. When Gatewood set out on her thru-hike, only five people had ever completed the feat. She was 67 years old at the time and had 23 grandchildren and she went on to complete two more thru-hikes in the 1960 and 1963. When I struggle to make it up a tough section on the trail, I think of Grandma Gatewood and am inspired to keep on climbing.
I pray that I never lose the boy that still resides in me. The boy that marvels at the world that surrounds him and is not afraid to, as Mary Oliver said, “be astonished” by what he sees. The boy who sees cowboys and dinosaurs and finds inspiration in the stories of those that have come before him.
Take time this week to explore a new outdoor space, perhaps a new trail or a section of river that you have never floated. Let the eleven-year-old boy or girl inside you lead the way and don’t be afraid to dream about the others who explored those places before you and, most of all, “be astonished” by what you see. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
outdoors columnist Brad Dye
