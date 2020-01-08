BRAD DYE: Deer, ducks and a contagious smile

Her smile is contagious. When the picture of the smiling young hunter with her dad appeared on my phone last week, I couldn’t help but smile myself.
There are times when I’m not a fan of technology. It keeps us so attached, so connected. When I go to the woods, I go to get away. Usually, I try to have a “no phone” policy when I hunt, but this time I broke my own rule.
The location I was hunting was so beautiful that I couldn’t resist sending a picture to a couple of friends that share my love for the outdoors. I immediately received a text back from my friend Greg Monsour.
The text let me know that he was hunting with his daughter Anniston. They were trying to get her first deer. The picture that accompanied the text was a “shoot house selfie” with Greg and Annie sitting in a box stand and, as always, she was flashing her contagious smile.
I wished them good luck and put the phone away to focus on my hunt. The remainder of my afternoon was spent enjoying the sounds of nature’s symphony and watching deer come and go from the field I was hunting as I waited in hopes a big buck would appear.
Just before sunset, I received another message from Greg that Anniston had made a good shot on a doe. I was excited for her and, looking back, I realized 2019 had been a great year for Annie.
If you don’t know, Anniston is quite a talented soccer player, a talent she gets naturally from her father who was a Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 1994 and went on to play at Meridian Community College.
Anniston was highlighted several times in The Meridian Star last year for her achievements on the soccer field for Lamar School. At the top of that list was being named to the MAIS Division II All-Division Team.
Her competitive spirit extends from the soccer field to the woods. I know because I have had the pleasure of sharing several turkey hunts with this father/daughter team. We got close several times this past spring, but were unable to close the deal on her first gobbler.
However, even when our hunt ended without a turkey, I was always impressed with her “can-do” attitude, fierce competitiveness, and her willingness to put in the time it takes to harvest a gobbler.
Greg told me that when the lone doe came into the field, Anniston was ready. However, as is often the case, the deer did not make it easy for her. In fact, the doe was very hesitant to enter the field, even spooking on one instance at the sounds made by a flight of cormorants leaving the lake that bordered the food plot they were hunting.
Finally, the deer presented Anniston with a broadside shot. Greg said he was giving her the green light and got halfway through saying “whenever you are ready,” when he was interrupted by the “ka-boom” of her rifle.
Afterward, she confidently exclaimed that she had made a good shot. Having watched the deer through his binoculars, Greg was certain the bullet had been on the mark as well.
They made their way to the end of the field to begin looking for the deer. Greg reminded me that the deer was in a special place when Annie shot as it was standing in the same spot where, several years ago, I had called in her brother Hays’s first gobbler.
The two were quickly able to find the blood trail and, following a feeling Anniston had as to where the deer had traveled, they recovered the deer only a short distance from the food plot.
Greg said Anniston’s smile was beaming when she found her deer. Father and daughter celebrated the milestone and, afterward, Greg told me Annie’s competitive drive soon overtook her. She told him she had a bucket-list and next on the list was a gobbler! However, the next item on her list would soon change.
Having closed out 2019 with her first deer, Monsour decided to go for another first soon after ringing in 2020. She accompanied Greg to his duck lease in the Mississippi Delta this past Friday in hopes of getting her first duck and was able to do just that! Fittingly, Annie’s first duck was a Northern Shoveler, also know as a “Smiling Mallard.”
Congratulations Annie! Clearly, 2019 was a great year for you and it looks like 2020 will be as well. I hope you get your first longbeard this spring and I hope I am there to watch you smile when it happens. I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
