A 2.4 mile ocean swim followed by a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run--these are the distances that define the Ironman. Any one of these alone would test the physical limits of most people.
Perhaps that’s why “most people” don’t enter the Ironman. The race series is comprised of over 170 events worldwide, but the premier event, the one that features the aforementioned distances, is Kona.
Kailua-Kona is Hawaiian for “Big Island” and, each year, Kona plays host to the Ironman World Championship. In order to qualify for Kona, a triathlete must finish at or near the top of their age group division in another Ironman qualifying event.
The reality is that only six percent of competitors within the Ironman series make the cut and qualify for Kona. For avid triathletes Daniel and Dr. Anna Wile, Kona became a reality this year, a reality that was, like so many other aspects of life, placed on hold due to COVID.
Anna actually qualified for the World Championship in 2019 by winning her age group at Ironman Chattanooga. Under normal circumstances, her win meant that she would race in Kona the next year. However, 2020 proved to be a year of anything but normal circumstances.
Due to COVID, the World Championship was scratched and qualifiers were given the option to defer until the next year.
Daniel also competed in the 2019 Ironman Chattanooga, but failed to qualify. However, when Anna qualified, he decided to sign up for another Ironman because they enjoy training together. His thought process was that if Anna did Kona the next year he would train with her and be in good shape for his next event.
He settled on Ironman Mont-Tremblant in August of 2020. However, when the Canadian event was cancelled due to COVID, he was given the option to move his registration to another race within the series.
By that late in the year, his options were limited. He deferred to a race in Texas in late 2020, but COVID had other plans and he was given another deferral. Next, he chose Ironman Tulsa which was scheduled for May 2021. The repeated deferrals now added another element to this dynamic duo’s training plans--starting a family.
“Anna was pregnant when I did Ironman Tulsa and we knew she was due around early October 2021,” Daniel explained. When his finish in the Tulsa race qualified him for the World Championship, the couple had a big decision to make.
It looked as if the World Championship in Kona would happen in 2021. If Daniel signed up, it would mean potentially missing the race due to the birth of their child. They decided to roll the dice, hoping that the race would be delayed.
The gamble paid off as COVID once again forced the cancellation of the championship. The cancellation gave Daniel the option to defer until 2022 and since Anna had been given the option to defer to either 2021 or 2022, their dream of racing Kona together once again became a reality.
“I deferred to 2022 because I knew that would give me the most time to have a baby and get back in shape. It’s been a three year journey from the time that I qualified and then Daniel qualified and then we actually raced it,” said Anna.
As a side note, while this power couple is now competing at a professional level in the triathlon world, they actually do have day jobs. Anna is a dermatologist within the Ochsner Rush Health System in Meridian and Daniel, a mechanical engineer, is the president of Meridian-based Southern Cast Products.
When it came to the logistics of training, Daniel explained that Anna planned out each week, assigning workout priority and baby priority each day which ensured that they could focus on execution.
They arrived in Kona the weekend before the race along with their support staff--Daniel’s parents Fred and Sissie Wile and family friend and daughter Joann’s godmother Katy Watkins. Arriving early allowed them to acclimate to the weather and the time difference and the extra support allowed them to enjoy the events leading up to the race and focus on the race itself.
Anna crossed the finish line on Thursday with a time of 11:47, exactly one year to the day after giving birth to Joann. “By having a conservative race plan, it was enjoyable the whole day.” Anna explained. “I was close to the median for my age and being at the halfway point in the World Championship considering that everyone there had qualified to be amongst the very best was a dream for me.”
According to Daniel, “My goal for the race was to finish and feel good and enjoy the experience.” He was able to do just that, finishing with a time of 11:10. He also said that he got a bit of advice from a veteran racer that helped keep his focus on his goal throughout the day. “She told me to put a smile on my face at the beginning of the day and if you can’t keep it there, then slow down.”
Those sound like great words to live by! Here’s to Anna and Daniel for not giving up on their dream of competing in triathlon’s pinnacle event and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
