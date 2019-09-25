BRAD DYE: 'Cynefin' - special outdoor places provide sense of belonging

Do you have a special outdoor place? A place that feels like a part of you? For the fisherman, perhaps a go-to fishing spot that always delivers. For the hunter, maybe a timbered ridge that always holds a gobbler or a hardwood bottom inhabited by big bucks year after year. For the kayaker, possibly it is a sandbar on the river. For the mountain biker or hiker, it may be a favorite trail. It’s the type of place where, when you are there, all feels right in the world, where you feel as though you belong.
The Welsh language has a word for locations like this – Cynefin (kin-ev-in). There is no equivalent in English, although “habitat” is often referenced. The word refers to “a place where a person or animal feels it ought to live and belong; it is where nature feels right and welcoming.”
This sense of “belonging” is key, as the attachment delves much deeper than merely a favorite place. For me, I feel it most in a field that lies in the center of our family farm, nestled in the pines at the convergence of three roads that traverse the property. To be more exact, the area would also include the section of road that runs from the “Branch” to the “Big Field” (both named by my father-in-law Billy Hull, “Pop”). The “Branch” is a natural spring that feeds into a beaver pond before draining into what eventually becomes Mill Creek.
I have walked hundreds of miles on the road going into and out of the field. I have always preferred to walk, much to Pop’s dismay. I can still hear his voice as we stood at his truck in the morning darkness applying insect repellent in anticipation of the mosquitos that would greet us on the upcoming turkey hunt, “Brad, why are we parking so far away?”
My usual reply was, “So we don’t spook the turkeys,” and his was an array of colorful comments that always made my morning. Truthfully, I loved the walk because I loved hearing the water from the “Branch” trickle through the culvert and into the creek or, if the beavers were active and it was running across the road, hearing the sound of our boots in the water as we made our way through the overflow and up the hill toward the field.
The “Big Field” is a special place for my family as so many family “firsts” have occurred there. I killed my first turkey on the family land there, my son got his first turkey and, just this past year, his biggest turkey there, and my nephew Billy got his first deer there. The more I think about it, the more the list grows – my first turkey “double” and my biggest turkey, the one that narrowly missed the state record, were also taken on this ground.
Since his loss, my memories there with Pop have elevated the “Big Field” to sacred ground status for me. We spent every opening weekend of the Mississippi turkey season in that field. It was our special tradition. To celebrate his March 13 birthday and the March 15 opener, we would come to the farm, cook a favorite meal of his, and he would open his present from me – usually a new turkey call and a bottle of his favorite bourbon.
The memories there range from the “Easter afternoon turkey” he killed with good friend Poo Chancellor, to the handful of “birthday birds” he killed on those birthday hunts, to the monumental misses that he had there over the years. The man not only called in my first turkey, but also the first turkey I killed in that field – for a turkey hunter, nothing is more special.
Perhaps part of the allure of the field is also tied to the satisfaction that comes from working the land and reaping the harvest. However, the harvest is different for the hunter than the farmer, as it comes from the bounty of the wild game that benefits from the crops rather than the crops themselves. Nothing excites me more than seeing fawns, turkey poults, and young quail come to the field to feed. It serves as a wonderful reminder of my part in the circle of life within this small ecosystem.
Just as the field nourishes new life, it also nourishes new adventures for our family. This year we are working on what has always been a dream of ours – a late-season dove field at the family farm. We could think of no better place than the “Big Field.” I’m quite certain you’ll be able to read about those exploits right here. Until then, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors!
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
