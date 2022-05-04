It was a perfect afternoon. I sat concealed in the cool shadows provided by the canopy trees watching and listening to the sounds of the birds and the wind through the leaves and hoping for one last gobble.
As I listened to the forest sounds, the words of Psalm 96 came to mind: “Let the earth rejoice … let the field exult, and everything in it. Then shall all the trees of the forest sing for joy...” Sunday afternoon, the trees were singing, and everything in “the field” was “exulting” — everything, that is, except the turkeys.
The days had become warmer and spring was starting to wind down, and so was turkey season. It’s a reality that comes each season and one that usually puts me in a funk. However, for some reason, I was happy. It just felt right. If the season had to end, I reckoned, it should end on an afternoon like this.
I hadn’t hunted Sunday morning, as I was worn out and jet-lagged. I had spent last week at a work meeting in Las Vegas. Friday morning, I got up at 3 a.m. Vegas time in order to make an early return flight. I made it home that afternoon and packed my truck for a Saturday-morning hunt, which was to be followed by a daylong mow-a-thon at the farm. An extra hour or two of sleep before church Sunday morning was just what I needed.
Saturday morning had been gorgeous, and I spent it “sharing a tree” with a new turkey-hunting friend. Dudley Phelps works for Mossy Oak and is the manager of their Nativ Nurseries operation in West Point. We had been talking about hunting together all season long, and I was thrilled that we were finally going to be able to make that happen.
Saying that Phelps is my kind of outdoorsman would be an understatement. His knowledge of trees and plants is truly impressive, and it is only outshone by his passion for making the places we hunt and fish better for the wildlife that call it home. He also has a curiosity that is contagious.
A few weeks ago during a work day at church, we were trying to determine what type of bird was nesting and sounding off in the tree above our heads. We both agreed at the time that we needed to improve our bird identification skills. Saturday morning during a lull between gobbles while we were waiting to pinpoint the turkey’s location before moving, Dudley pulled out his phone and opened the “Merlin Bird ID” App.
One of the four birds sounding off in the limbs above us at the time was a Carolina wren, a bird I didn’t know existed until that moment. Dudley had acted on his curiosity from the prior week, found the bird ID app and was already putting it to good use. It was a great reminder that curiosity is a wonderful quality to cultivate in our lives. We should always be curious, always willing to learn more.
We didn’t leave the woods Saturday morning with a turkey, but I did leave with a new turkey-hunting friend and a reinvigoration, if you will, of my curiosity. I downloaded the Merlin app as soon as I made it back home. My avian knowledge is about to skyrocket!
Sunday morning as I sat underneath the shade of the stately oaks outside the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Starkville enjoying the sounds of bluegrass music and some outstanding barbecue (smoked by Dudley Phelps and Les Potts), I thought back to the music of the forest that we had enjoyed the morning prior. For a moment, I was transported from Bluegrass Mass back to the base of a large pine tree in the woods at the farm.
That afternoon, I made my traditional season-ending walkabout of the woods. During this last hunt, I like to make my way around the boundaries of the farm, and as I walk, I like to reflect upon the season that has passed. During that walk, I also try to express my thankfulness to the trees, the farm, the critters and the Creator for the wonderful days I have experienced.
I recently read an article in “Smithsonian Magazine” titled, “Do Trees Talk to Each Other?” In the article, author Richard Grant explores the work of German forester Peter Wohlleben, including his book “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate.”
In the article, Wohlleben discusses the underground fungal network that he calls the “wood-wide web.” According to Wohlleben, through these connections that scientists call mychorrhizal networks, “Trees share water and nutrients ... and also use them to communicate. They send distress signals about drought and disease, for example, or insect attacks, and other trees alter their behavior when they receive these messages.”
As I sat beneath an old cedar Sunday afternoon, I thought about Wohllenben’s research. My curiosity was astir. Could the trees surrounding me communicate? Perhaps, I reasoned. If not, the wind through their branches truly did lend a voice to them, a voice singing for joy.
Until next time, here’s to being curious, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
