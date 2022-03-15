Last week, I spent several days hunting turkeys in the swamps of South Florida with my son, Dan. At one point, soon after our arrival in camp, I stood surveying the nearby creek and counted 34 alligators in the immediate vicinity. I sent the pic to G and was quickly informed that “her little Danny was to get nowhere near those murder logs!”
Rest assured, I had no intentions of either of us crowding any of said “murder logs” while we were in camp with Brown & Company Outfitters for the opening weekend of turkey season in the South Zone of Florida.
In camp with us were friends Steve Brown (owner and operator of Brown & Company), Jake Beck and Zack Jordan. We had arrived early on Thursday to set up camp and scout prior to opening day on Saturday.
Our camp was to have all the comforts of home as long as those comforts didn’t include running water, air conditioning, toilets or showers. We did, however, have a small generator (which meant the morning coffee would be hot and ready each day) as well as a charcoal grill and a small deep fryer (just in case fried turkey nuggets became an option).
After arriving, we busied ourselves with establishing our home base for the next five nights and six days. Fortunately, the weather was beautiful for the first few days with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The cooler temps made not having a shower less of an olfactory concern, at least for a few days.
Late that evening, we parked our chairs by the creek to enjoy happy hour while listening for a gobbler to sound off at roost time. Just before dark, the distinct gobbles of two Osceolas on their perches for the night drifted across the gator-filled waters toward us, a good omen for the hunt that lay ahead.
Just before daybreak the next morning, we each headed to the listening spots that Brown had assigned us. As I made my way along a sandy, palmetto-lined trail toward my location at the edge of a big pasture-like opening in the swamp, I was greeted with a chorus of gobbling from the dense wetland to my left. Opening morning promised to be exciting!
My hope for the trip was that Dan would be able to get his first Osceola, putting him one step closer to completing a Grand Slam. If he could get one of these “sultans of the swamp,” he would be well on his way, lacking only a Merriam’s and a Rio Grande to finish his quest.
Early opening morning, Brown called in what would be my best Osceola, and I finished my hunt in short order. Afterward, we eagerly awaited an update from Dan, who was hunting on the opposite end of the property with Jake.
When his text came through, we learned that he had missed the lone gobbler that had come to their setup. I knew he was down and reminded him of my numerous misses on my first out-of-state turkey hunt in Texas many years ago. I hoped that he would be able to “shake it off” and focus on the next opportunity.
The next morning, I tagged along with Dan and Steve, and having had no action early on, we relocated midday to a beautiful live oak hammock surrounded by a cypress plantation.
After an hour or so of occasional calling by Brown and myself, a group of hens made their way past our setup, and soon we could hear the distinct drumming of a gobbler. The longbeard made his way cautiously into the edge of the oak hammock only to turn and head back into the cover of the cypress knees.
Grabbing his trusty yellowheart crystal, Brown let out a series of sweet yelps, and within minutes, the wise old swamp bird was drumming again only yards away. This time he presented a clear opportunity, and Dan wasted no time taking the shot.
As we ran out to retrieve his bird, we hugged and high-fived as we beheld the hooks on what would be not only his first Osceola, but also his best turkey to date, a true “hookdaddy” of the swamp. Brown had worked his magic once again.
The next day, Steve took a nice bird with his bow, and later that night, we celebrated Zac’s first Osceola, taken that afternoon, as we dined on a wonderful meal of fried turkey nuggets and home fries.
We made one final attempt the next morning to get Jake a bird before breaking camp. Although Beck was unable to get his bird, he vowed to return next year, and I did the same, having fallen in love with hunting this elusive trophy in the swamps of South Florida.
If you would like to make your turkey hunting dreams a reality, contact Steve Brown at Brown & Company Outfitters via his email brownandcompany@upsidebrown.com or via his cell (662-418-6753). Also check out the Brown & Company Facebook and Instagram accounts. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
