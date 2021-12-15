The firsts hints of the coming sunrise crept into the “graylight” gloam of dawn as we made our way along the road next to the beaver pond and started up the hill to our listening spot.
As we began our ascent, the morning silence was interrupted by a thunderous gobble from above in the vicinity of the food plot where we were headed. I turned with a smile to Dan, but my happiness was met with a look of concern on his face.
“What’s wrong?” I whispered as we stopped. “I forgot my glasses,” he replied. I quickly placed my gun and the pop-up blind and chairs on the ground and issued a stern, “You stay right here,” in a hushed voice.
As I sprinted down the hill, across the dam of the beaver pond, and back to the car to retrieve his glasses, the gobbler continued to issue authoritative calls from his roost above us.
“How could he have forgotten his glasses? I reminded him several times on the drive over,” I thought to myself as I grabbed the spectacles from the console and quickly hoofed it back up the hill to Dan.
He knew that I was upset. I can’t stand being late to any event in life, and a gobbling turkey is, for me, at or near the top of that event list. Looking back on that morning, one that Dan has reenacted for me many times (although he recalls that my response was a bit more salty), I realize how it was actually the answer to a prayer.
As a child and even into my college years, I was a worrier. It wasn’t a good quality, and over the years, caused me much stress until I was able to get a handle on it. When Tate and Dan came along, I prayed that neither of them would struggle with it as I had.
A few years in, it was obvious that Tate, like her dad, was a worrier as well, especially when it came to things like bad weather. As a result, I began to pray even harder that the trait would skip Dan, and in many ways, that prayer was answered.
The forgotten glasses always come to mind when I think about Dan’s laid-backness. My hope for both Tate and Dan was that they wouldn’t get so wrapped up in the minutiae of daily life that they missed out on living it.
Last Friday morning, as I sprinted to his car to retrieve a commemorative Mississippi State coin that he needed for his graduation ceremony, I thought about that morning turkey hunt and the forgotten eyeglasses. I also found myself thinking about the letter that I had given Dan when we moved him into Ruby Hall three and a half years earlier.
The letter was meant to be a charge, a roadmap of what (and what not) to do in college, based on my experiences. I was hopeful that it would help him to avoid many of the stresses and pitfalls that I had experienced and also encourage him to take advantage of many of the experiences on which I had missed out or passed up.
Grabbing the coin from his car, I made my way back to the Hunter Henry Center for breakfast with my family. On my brisk walk back, I thought more about that morning in the woods and about the letter and, walking back into the building, eyes wet with tears, I realized just how bountifully my prayers had been answered.
Dan was graduating from Mississippi State one semester early with highest honors. The breakfast that morning was being held to honor the 10 Stephen D. Lee Scholars that had graduated with a 4.0 GPA from the College of Arts & Sciences at MSU.
As a member of the Early Entry Program of the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine, he had now obtained his B.S. in Biological Sciences and was set to begin vet school in 2022.
I was beaming with pride over his accomplishments as I rejoined my family at the table and handed Dan the coin. He had been given the coin, along with the other incoming freshmen, by MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum during the convocation ceremony when he began his studies. As part of that tradition, he was to show the coin to Dr. Keenum when he received his diploma.
Earlier in the week, G and I had tracked down the coin in Dan’s room after he remembered that he needed for graduation. G had taken it to him, and he had then proceeded to forget it at home when he left to join us at the breakfast.
No worries: A roommate left it at his car on his way to work that morning, I retrieved it during the breakfast and Dan had it when he crossed the stage to show Dr. Keenum, who then told him, “You will make a great vet one day.”
Saturday morning, as I re-lived the events of Friday and re-read the letter that I had given Dan on the day that we left him, I wept with pride over his achievements, over forgotten glasses and coins and over answered prayers.
Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
