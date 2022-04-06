It was all I could do not to cry when I released him from my hug, but somehow, I held it in until he and G drove away. I could cry on my morning drive I told myself, and I did.
The reality was that he was heeding my words, words I had always shared with him (and his sister), words of encouragement, words to go and see and explore and experience.
I had always been excited for him about the trip, but now it was here. He was heading to Spain, over 4,500 miles away, for a pilgrimage along the Camino de Santiago, and I already had an empty feeling inside.
Looking for something to blame, I turned toward the pandemic and the fact that it had knocked him out of his study abroad trip during his undergraduate years. Ultimately, however, I knew the fingers pointed back at me and at a heart that, as I have written before, loves to wander when given the chance.
We had recently shared a wonderful week together turkey hunting in Florida, which was to be followed by a weeklong hike on the Appalachian Trail. However, that hike in the Highlands of North Carolina was put on hold due to a winter storm in March. A winter storm in March? What is it they say about the best-laid plans?
As I drove along on the cloudy morning headed to work while his mother drove him to the airport in Memphis, I realized how much I needed that extra week with him. Now it would be seven weeks before we saw him again in person.
As he packed the night before, G and I talked about how we wished we were going with him. How we longed to be going on a long walk, a 500-mile walk. Our discussion brought to mind another reason why I had encouraged both our children to travel and see and experience new places.
“Don’t regret the things you didn’t do,” I had said to them, often adding, “The realities of career and family and home will come soon enough. Go while you can.” I meant it each time. However, when the suitcase (or in this instance backpack) is sitting beside the door and you realize you can’t get to them quickly when and if they need your help, it hits hard.
As I write this, he is 1/5 of the way through his hike, having already made it across the Spanish province of Navarra, home to Pamplona and the famous “running of the bulls.” As a side note, I did ask him not to run with any bulls (I am still a parent, and for that matter, always will be).
The stories that he has shared with us via WhatsApp and FaceTime about the kindness of the fellow pilgrims from places like Michigan, Wales, Singapore, Italy, France and Sweden have been amazing. However, those are his stories to tell, and I plan to have him do just that for these pages when he returns. Until then, suffice it to say that his experiences on the Camino have solidified my belief that, just like on the Appalachian Trail, “the trail provides.”
His tales have also emboldened my belief that we are all God’s children, and while there is evil in the world, there is also much good. I have met an overwhelming number of sincerely good and kind people while out walking paths through the wilderness. Clearly, the same applies for the Camino.
Maybe that says something about the frenetic nature of our daily lives and the time we spend rushing around from place to place each day. Perhaps slowing down and focusing on simply putting one foot in front of the other brings out something good in us. It sure seems that way to me.
I find it amazing that it is during the long-distance treks when my knees and feet ache from the miles (or kilometers) I have walked when I tend to end the day and greet fellow “pilgrims” along the way with the biggest smiles on my face.
Perhaps the simplicity of hiking only with a staff or trekking poles and backpack, or the fact that everything we “really” need is either in our hands or on our backs, puts us in a better frame of mind and makes us more kind and more willing to help others. All you need is all you have, and if not, “the trail provides.”
This provision is what I have experienced firsthand along the AT, and it is certainly what I’ve witnessed from some 4,500 miles away as Dan journeys across Spain in the footsteps of the Apostle James (which just happens to be his middle name).
Make plans this week to venture out on your own “pilgrimage.” Hit the trail, and along the way, be sure to love the neighbors who share your path. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
