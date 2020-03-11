BRAD DYE: Calling all turkey hunters

For the turkey hunter, the first weeks of March are like Christmas Eve for a child. It is a magical time of waiting and anticipating what awaits on opening day and the weeks that follow.
Leading up to opening day, I try not to focus on the upcoming onslaught of sleep deprivation by instead spending my time prepping calls and equipment. Without fail, I usually determine that I need something for the upcoming season, perhaps another decoy (I think I have at least 11 now) or a new turkey vest or turkey call.
When my friend Greg Monsour called last week to ask what call he should get for the upcoming season, I knew exactly where to send him. Knowing that his preferred call is a slate surfaced pot and peg call, I immediately told him to contact call maker Mack McDonald.
Mack hails from my neck of the woods in North Mississippi. He lives in Myrtle, which is located just north of New Albany in Union County. A turkey call maker from Union County is ironic to me as I never saw a wild turkey while growing up and hunting there. In fact, I remember a time when neighboring Lee County was actually closed to turkey hunting. Thankfully, that is no longer the case as both counties have thriving wild turkey populations.
I discovered McDonald’s calls this past Christmas when my lifelong friend Trey Humphreys from Ellistown sent me one as a gift. I fell in love with the sound and asked for Mack’s contact info so I could order a few calls as Christmas gifts for friends.
McDonald has only been making calls for two years and he told me that learning the craft was a process of trial and error. “I still have the first two calls I made,” he explained, “and they sound awful.” I can profess to the fact that his call sound now is pure turkey. So, how did he perfect that sound?
He credits a few people with inspiring him to make calls and helping him get the sound right. “My uncle Ronald Roberts makes custom ink pens, fabulous ink pens, they are gorgeous,” he explained. Aside from the pens, his uncle also made a few duck calls and turkey calls. After seeing him make the turkey calls, McDonald says he was inspired to make turkey calls himself.
When Mack shared his desire to make calls with his friend Pastor Marty Merritt, Merritt encouraged him to do just that. At that point, he bought a turning lathe and started experimenting. He also credits Merritt with helping him perfect the sound. “Brother Marty put the sound in my head that I try to replicate every time,” he said, adding “he told me to find that ‘bark’ in the sound.”
The call maker told me that both his first cousin Tim Floyd and Merritt gave him the most important advice he received as a new turkey hunter (this spring will be his 4th turkey season). “They each told me ‘less is more’ when it comes to calling,” he said. Thankfully, like McDonald, I received the same advice from my turkey hunting mentors and it has made all the difference.
McDonald makes his pot and peg calls with various woods and surfaces, but he says cedar and black walnut are his favorite woods to work with for the pots, while he prefers slate and glass for the calling surface. He says, “Cedar is easier to work with, but it is also easier to mess up because it is so soft.”
Interestingly, Mack told me that he found a supply of wood in Amish country last year that is well over one hundred years old. He went on to elaborate that much of the aged cedar is “so dark it almost looks like black walnut and it makes a beautiful call.”
While his calls are beautiful, his strikers are works of art as well. When he sent a striker made of wormy cherry and bocote paired with a cedar slate call in the order I had placed to be given as Christmas gifts last year, I had to place another order for myself. I blame Mike Giles for that! We met to exchange gifts and as he sat in the coffee shop playing the call, I knew I had to have one as well.
If, in preparation for the upcoming season, you determine that you need a new turkey call, reach out to Mack McDonald. You can email him at mackmcdonald66@gmail.com. Good luck this spring and I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
