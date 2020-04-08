BRAD DYE: Birthdays, baitcasters and big bass

I have an April birthday, which coincides with my favorite season of the year, turkey season, and means that most years I’m in the woods on that day. As a result, I’ve had some memorable celebrations.
One that immediately comes to mind is April 2012. That year, I actually harvested a birthday bird while hunting with my brother-in-law Michael Van Veckhoven and the events of that morning are still fresh in my mind, never have I heard a turkey gobble more forcefully!
More than once, I’ve celebrated both Easter and my birthday on the same day which is the case this year and, as a believer in Christ, those birthdays have all had special meaning.
While I don’t consider myself very stereotypical when it comes to being an only child, birthdays are the exception – it’s all about me that one day of the year! I think my daughter, Tate, even though she isn’t an only child, inherited the “birthday gene” from me as well.
When I think back over all the special birthday gifts I have received, one gift comes to mind – my first baitcast reel.
I got the reel for my 11th birthday. Up until then, I had used push-button Zebco spincasters, but I had decided it was time for a change. The pros like Bill Dance used baitcast reels and, more importantly, so did my friend Trey.
If I remember correctly, he had a black Abu Garcia Ambassador. After watching him make cast after cast with that round black wonder, I knew it was time to graduate from the children’s toys I was using.
However, when I approached my dad about taking the next step in my evolution as a fisherman, I was stunned by his response. “Why would you want a baitcaster?” he said, adding, “All they do is backlash.”
Clearly, he was thinking of the reels from some bygone era and not the mechanized wonders of the early ‘80s. However, since desperate times called for desperate measures, I appealed to a higher power--mom!
Upon hearing my plight, she promised to take me to Walmart to let me “look” at reels. Later that week when we made our weekly grocery run into New Albany, I was like a world-class sprinter as I made my way through the store to the sporting goods section.
I knew that the professional reels that I sought would not be found hanging on the aisles with the “package deal combos.” The type of specialized fishing tackle I was looking for would only be housed in the coveted glass display case near the cash register.
Rounding the corner past the corks and hooks, I saw it. Like a beacon lighting the way to the professional fishing career that lay before me, there it was – the Diawa Procaster Magforce Series baitcast reel!
My hot breath fogged the glass display case as I leaned against it eyeing the reel and waiting for my mother to arrive at the counter. When the store clerk removed it from the case and placed it in my hands, I knew it was destiny!
I awoke early on the morning of my birthday and when I tore into the small gift box, there it was! Later that day, I pooled the birthday money from my grandmothers with my life savings at the time and purchased a new rod. I then entered the ranks of the bass fishing elite.
Well, not exactly, you see there were a few growing pains with the new reel. My dad was right about the backlashing and, for a while, I got really “professional” at being able to untangle “bird’s nests” as he called them, always pointing out, as he continued to fish backlash-free, that he told me it would happen.
Eventually, I mastered the art of fishing with a baitcaster and although I never made the pros, I have caught my share of lunker bass, many of which were caught with that Diawa.
I still have the reel and, from time to time, I still fish with it. I broke it out for a fishing trip in 2015 with my friends Greg Monsour and Jamie Thomas and used it to land a seven pounder. It was beginning to whine a bit from years of use and I took a little ribbing from my friends as a result, but it still worked.
Last week, I broke it out again. I re-lived a lot of great memories while fishing with it and, yes, I even caught a fish. It still whines, as my daughter can attest, having heard it from the deck while I was fishing, however, it still works! This weekend get outside, unwind, and create some memories of your own and, until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors!
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
