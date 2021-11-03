“You can’t continue to call this place a farm when the only animal that we’ve added is a beagle.” Those words from my wife were not so much an ultimatum as an abrupt statement of fact. They came on the heels of her proofing of one of my recent articles and were followed with another statement of fact (actually more of an ultimatum on the second go-round):
“When we moved here, you said that we could have animals. I’m ready,” she said, adding, “Otherwise, stop calling it a farm.”
In truth, it is a farm, a tree farm. In fact, it’s a certified tree farm as of 2020. It’s also a wildlife “farm,” as we have certainly worked to improve the habitat for the wildlife that call it home. We have a healthy deer and turkey population, and as I wrote about recently, a return of wild quail with multiple coveys on the property.
I tried to reason with G about these “farm” success stories later in the week as we sat in the front yard at twilight watching wood ducks return to the lake to roost for the night. I even pointed out the fact that these woodies were returning because they had nested here after we placed the wood duck boxes around the lake several years ago.
Clearly, she wasn’t impressed. Although she loves watching the ducks and hearing the wood duck symphony throughout the night, she wanted farm animals, more specifically horses, donkeys and chickens. Furthermore, she wanted them sooner rather than later.
At one time, her wish list also included goats. In fact, the idea of an outdoor goat yoga studio was talked about. However, since everyone that we know who has goats seems to spend most of their time trying to get them back into the fences from which they have escaped, she seems to have removed them from the list (for now).
It had become very apparent to me that operation “farm-worthy” had better get into gear posthaste. After 27 years of marital bliss, I have come to realize one of the keys to said “bliss” rests firmly in the axiom, “If Mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.”
Now, I’m no cowboy, but I did grow up riding horses, and in order to be “farm-worthy,” I knew we needed two things before we could add anything other than a teacup pony: a fence and a barn. In my defense, I have been trying to find someone locally to build a fence for more than a year to no avail.
However, my luck changed on that front a few weeks ago when I noticed a sign on a newly constructed fence across from Lamar School while driving in for work. One call, and a few weeks later we now have a “farm-worthy” fence thanks to Trey Clayton Fence Building out of Lauderdale.
One evening last week, as I walked up the driveway admiring the new fence while thumbing through the mail, I paused as my fingers uncovered the Mississippi Market Bulletin in the stack. My Dad has always called it the “Farm Market Bulletin,” and it is one of my favorite periodicals.
I found one of my best dogs, an English shepherd I named Katie, in the Market Bulletin, and since that day, I have always treasured this paper, published on the first and 15th of each month. Without hesitation, I unfolded those magical pages and set about finding the next and newest member of the farm. (I do get at least some credit for Birdie the beagle.)
In our “farm-worthy” discussions, I had told G that I wanted a buckskin mare (picture Marshall Matt Dillon’s horse Buck, and yes, I know Buck wasn’t a mare) and she had settled on a paint, although she explained that a “red horse” would also suffice.
As I perused the bulletin, my eyes zeroed in on several offerings of the buckskin variety, and I quickly dialed the first number to find out more about the noble steed that was soon destined to romp in our newly constructed front pasture. There was only one small problem: In my excitement over the fence, I forgot that we still needed a barn.
Oh well, it doesn’t hurt to dream. Perhaps the magical Market Bulletin holds the answer underneath one of its many “Wanted” headings. These, in particular, are one of the reasons why I love this semimonthly treasure. For instance, here’s a “Livestock Wanted” entry from the last issue: “Wanted — good, broke, riding mule to hunt off of, around 13.5-14 hands tall.” What more needs to be said?
With the “good, broke mule” entry as inspiration, I set about penning my problem-solving, “farm-worthy” entry: Wanted — buckskin mare, not old but mature, galloping is still an option, but, with my back, more of an afterthought. Also needed, barn builder to construct five bay pole barn, willing to provide on-site laborer (see prior back restrictions), community style barn-raisers that work quickly preferred as job is time-sensitive and must be completed prior to any aforementioned buckskin mare purchases.
Here’s to finishing everything on your honey-do-list, and until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in the saddle in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
