“Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” -Laura Ingalls Wilder
It hit me this past Sunday when friends at church asked where we would be spending Christmas that this would be the first year that our children wouldn’t be “nestled all snug in their beds” under our roof, and that realization has lingered with me all week.
Tate, now in the “real world,” wants to experience the Christmas Eve service at her church, and Dan wants to keep the tradition alive of watching “The Muppet Christmas Carol” with his cousin Billy while falling asleep on Christmas Eve and then waking to see what Santa has left under the tree. Ergo, the kids will be in Meridian.
It is where we are in this phase of our lives, and it means an empty nest this Christmas Eve at the farm. Well, not entirely empty if you take the furry “children” and Nana into account. However, it will be different, and I’m OK with that. At least that’s what I keep telling myself.
Fortunately, Dan and I spent a couple of days hunting together earlier this week, taking advantage of the cold front that had arrived over the weekend, and visions of big bucks chasing does occupied my thoughts for a time, shifting my focus away from the empty nest.
Early Tuesday morning, I sat at my computer in the glow of the Christmas tree lights enjoying my morning coffee and waiting for the muse to clock in at what outdoor writer T. Edward Nickens calls the “Word Factory,” and I found myself reliving past Christmases.
There’s just something about multi-colored lights on the Christmas tree that does that for me. They are almost like a time machine transporting me back to past Christmases, awakening my inner Christmas child.
In my mind, it was Christmas morning. The aroma of cedar from the freshly cut tree filled the air as I tore the paper from a long box, a box perfectly shaped for what I thought (and hoped) would be my first rifle.
Removing the paper, I saw the big “M” of the Marlin logo. My heart raced as I opened the box, and beheld, a Model 336 lever-action 30-30. I still remember how the lights of the tree glistened in the blued finish of the rifle as I held it. It was beautiful.
It also signified a coming-of-age moment for me. I was now a man, or at least a young man, and I was responsible enough to take that rifle and venture into the woods alone with it. A new world had opened, and I couldn’t wait to step into it.
Later that day, I sighted in the rifle all the while dreaming of stalking whitetails in the timber. In my mind’s eye I was the cowboy from the Marlin logo, lever-action in hand atop my trusty steed, ready for whatever adventure lay in store.
I shot my first deer with that rifle, a small buck slipping through a canebrake in a river bottom; however, even more vivid than that memory is the recollection of my first hunt with it, and my first miss.
It was a crisp, cold, windless day, and I slipped from tree to tree while still-hunting my way through a hardwood flat between two ridges, carefully watching each step and then scanning the area before making another move. Suddenly, the buck was there. It was as if he had materialized from nowhere, which I have learned they are prone to do.
In my memory, everything is in slow motion. I ease the rifle to my shoulder. I see the buck’s breath through the riflescope each time he exhales and each beat of my racing heart sounds loudly in my ears; otherwise, the woods are silent.
My arms are trembling as I take aim, leaning against a nearby oak to steady myself. I squeeze the trigger ever so slowly, and the report of the rifle breaks the stillness of the forest.
A clean miss. I am dumbfounded as to how, and I watch as the buck runs away, stopping to look at me one last time before disappearing over the crest of the ridge. I stand there awestruck in the moment, and I realize that I am smiling, but why?
I have come to understand, in that instant, what it means to be a hunter. The intense excitement, the weight of the responsibility and sometimes the agony of a missed opportunity. The stirring of Birdie the Beagle at my feet brings me back into the present, back into the darkness of the morning and the glow of multi-colored Christmas lights, and I realize that I am, once again, smiling.
Here’s to multi-colored Christmas lights, to old (and new) Christmas traditions and to becoming a child again at Christmas — and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
