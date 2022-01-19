Hunting is, most often, a tradition passed along from generation to generation. Although self-taught hunters certainly do exist, for most of us there is someone, be it a family member or a mentor, toward who we can point back as the impetus for “why we hunt.”
This certainly holds true for two young hunters from Lauderdale County, and for first cousins Charlie Ballou and Bradley Woodall, the 2021-2022 deer season has been one they will never forget.
Charlie is the son of Will and Leigh Ann Ballou of Bailey. He and my son, Dan, grew up together, and much like my watching my own son, it has been fun watching Charlie become a young man.
Ballou, who is currently working on his Master of Science in Public Administration at Belhaven University, plays center on the Blazers football team. He started hunting at an early age with his grandfather Charles Woodall and his uncle Brad Woodall at their hunting camp in Kemper County. Now, he also hunts with his father, Will Ballou, who because of Charlie’s passion for hunting, has become a hunter himself.
Charlie, who has future aspirations of military service and political office (he currently works for Congressman Michael Guest), told me he had passed on several decent bucks earlier in the season, but for the last few hunts of the year he had not seen any deer and was beginning to get a little frustrated. In spite of that, he said that he had a “good feeling” about his hunt as he headed to the field around noon on Jan. 3.
The afternoon passed, and Ballou had only seen two does; however, his luck was about to change.
“It was around 5, and I saw a doe coming in on a path at the opposite end of the field. I looked behind her and all I could see was this wide rack,” he explained.
The buck stopped at the field edge looking straight at Charlie’s stand and then turned to chase a smaller six-point that had come in behind him.
“Honestly, I thought it was over at that point, but soon I could see the top of his antlers moving through the thinned pines,” he said.
The wide-racked eight-point stepped into the field about 20 yards down from the original path that he was following, giving Ballou the opportunity he needed. A perfectly placed shot using his father’s .243 dropped the monarch in his tracks.
The buck proved to be his best to date; however, Ballou’s trophy is really only one-third of this tale, as it was sandwiched between two trophy bucks also taken at the family hunting camp by his first cousin Bradley Woodall.
Bradley is the son of Brad and Karie Woodall of Bailey and is a seventh grader at Lamar School. I was impressed with his maturity as a hunter as we talked about his two successful hunts that took place on Dec. 22 and Jan. 11.
Woodall said the green field on which he was hunting Dec. 22 was a hotspot that afternoon.
“There were 12 deer in the field,” he said. “I was watching the deer and watching the corner of the field, and I just saw antlers coming out of the woods. I could tell he was a big deer. I gave him time to get to the top of the field, and once he got there and turned broadside, I shot him.”
The well-placed shot from Woodall’s 6.5 Creedmoor dropped the Kemper County brute, but his season was far from over at this point. In early January, one of Charlie’s friends, and then a few days later Charlie’s father, Will, each encountered a big buck while hunting at the camp. However, neither hunter could get a shot in the fading light of evening.
Based on those buck sightings and several game camera pictures of the mature deer, Woodall decided to hunt the location that he was frequenting on the afternoon of Jan. 11. He observed several young bucks fighting in the field throughout the afternoon while holding out for the big buck that he knew was in the area. His patience paid off around 5 o’clock, when the buck stepped out at 225 yards.
“I waited about 20 minutes for him to ease up closer, but he only came about 25 yards,” Woodall said.
At that point, all the smaller bucks started to head back into the woods, and Woodall knew it was now or never. When the buck turned, he took aim, slowly squeezed the trigger and watched as the trophy buck fell where he had stood.
Others would do well to take note as both of these young outdoorsmen provide a blueprint for what it requires to take a trophy buck. They both exhibited patience, persistence, woodsmanship and outstanding marksmanship. Couple this with sound management practices, and you have a solid recipe for success as a deer hunter.
Kudos to Charlie and Bradley on an outstanding season, and until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.