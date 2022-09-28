BRAD DYE: Archie and the Alligator--When the unthinkable becomes reality

The look of fear in his eyes still haunts me when I think about it. We were down by the lake letting the dogs play and our German shorthair, Moose, somehow managed to get himself hung on a willow branch in the deep water.
When I spotted him, he was dog paddling and doing his best to stay afloat, but he was in distress. I went into the water after him and when I made it out past the line of willows and could see his face, his eyes told me everything that I needed to know.
The look was a look of fear, a look that said he had done all that he could do. I made my way to him through the cold water, snapped the limb that held him, and pushed him forward toward the safety of the lakeshore. As we sat lakeside shivering and catching our breath, I realized just how close we had come to losing him.
Accidents can quickly turn a wonderful day in the outdoors into a tragedy. I found myself thinking about that afternoon a lot this weekend after interviewing a friend last week about his dog and a tragedy narrowly averted.
Archie the Labrador retriever is lucky to be alive after surviving the unthinkable--an alligator attack in the Mississippi Delta. This eighty-pound yellow bundle of joy and energy belongs to Shane and Jean Sunn and I had the pleasure of spending time with him and the Sunns during Shane’s recent book tour to promote his memoir “Moon and Sunn: Memoir of a Fishing Legend and his Son.”
We enjoyed a late afternoon coffee while sitting outside Cater’s Market before the reading and book signing at Church of the Mediator in Meridian. I vividly remember watching Archie run about the grounds of the Mediator getting his “zoomies” out after the event before the Sunns headed back to Ackerman.
Later that week, the Sunns and Archie were in Holmes County near Cruger when the attack occurred. Shane had come to Egypt Plantation, which sits on the Yazoo River, in order to do research for a novel he is writing.
Jean had Archie on a leash to prevent him from heading into the water while Shane took pictures for his research. They were trying to avoid having a wet dog along for the ride to Lemuria Books in Jackson later that afternoon.
When Shane finished, they headed back to the truck and as he unsnapped the leash Archie, sensing his opportunity to cool off on the hot, humid day, took off toward the river.
Sunn gave chase, but when he heard Archie hit the water he slowed down as it was too late to stop him. However, a few seconds later, he heard a harrowingly painful yelp and quickened his pace again as he knew his companion was in trouble.
Arriving at the top of the river bank, Shane looked down to behold the unimaginable terror of Archie in the jaws of a giant alligator. Caught up the the moment, Sunn said that he was headed down and into the water when his cellphone flopped in his shorts causing him stop. He quickly called Jean to tell her what was happening and let her know their location.
As he watched the scene unfold, the giant alligator rolled and took Archie, who Sunn said looked like a wet dishrag, under the murky water. At that point, he thought their beloved Lab was gone, however, within seconds, Archie surfaced, somehow having escaped the jaws of death.
Shane was screaming for Archie to swim to him as the giant gator resurfaced behind him, closed the distance, and snapped for the dog, narrowly missing him. Sunn continued to scream at the gator and, miraculously, it turned and swam away while Archie swam toward the riverbank. As he neared, Sunn said that he could see dark blood surfacing in the muddy water from the Lab’s wounds.
Sunn quickly wrapped Archie in a t-shirt and Jean googled “emergency animal hospital near me.” They then drove 80 to 90 miles per hour to the Greenwood Animal Hospital where Archie was placed in the excellent care of Dr. Gayla Conner.
“X-rays showed the gator’s bite was so deep that one incisor came within a millimeter of puncturing his heart,” said Sunn. The lucky Lab spent five days in the hospital before he was cleared to start his road trip home to Denver.
Back home, Archie has continued to improve and, although losing his leg seemed like a real possibility for a time, Sunn told me that it is looking more and more like he will make a full recovery. Shane said that he plans to buy Archie a t-shirt that says “I survived an alligator attack,” which he will wear proudly on his walks through town.
Having my dogs with me is a big part of what I love about the outdoors, however, I know firsthand that accidents and the unexpected can happen quickly out there. In those moments, we owe it to our canine companions to, like Shane and Jean, do the best we can to get them the help that they need.
Until next time, here’s to wishing Archie a full recovery, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
