BRAD DYE: Adventures in Thailand - depending on the kindness of strangers

I discovered the benefits of therapeutic massage during my marathon and ultramarathon trail running days in my early 40s. Studies show that these benefits include, among others, reduced inflammation, reduced pain and intensity due to muscle soreness, reduction in stress hormones like cortisol, and improved immune function.
This was certainly the case for me as both soreness and recovery time were greatly improved post-massage. Around my mid-40s, I began to struggle with neck issues that would eventually necessitate surgery around the time I turned 50. During that period between 45 and 50, I regularly battled intense muscle spasms and knotting in the muscles of my upper back and shoulders.
Therapeutic massage was life-enabling for me during that time. Robert Covington, my massage therapist, kept me going, enabling me to live my life and do the things I love to do in the outdoors. I also gained a friend in the process, a friend who is one of the most thoughtful and well-traveled people that I know.
Talk briefly with Covington and you soon realize that he loves to travel. However, I know many people that have seen the world, but few that have a level of appreciation for the places and the people visited that rivals Covington’s. As the bio on his website (www.relaxmeridian.com) so aptly explains, Robert has a “passion for discovering beauty and honoring the sacred in all the cultures and places he has visited.”
During our first therapy session, we quickly determined that we both share a passion for traveling, the outdoors, and hiking and, as such, our conversations during subsequent sessions have focused on that subject matter. It was during a session last year that he told me he would be traveling to Thailand at the end of 2019 to attend a five-week course on Thai Massage.
According to Covington, Thai massage focuses on “Sen Sib” or “The Ten Lines” which are the 10 most important energy lines within the body. “You are working on one of the 10 lines to free energy, to get the Prana (life force) moving again,” he explained.
“The technique is very precise and in Thailand everything is about beauty,” he emphasized, adding, “You don’t do something quick, because that is not beautiful.” According to Covington there is a focus on beauty and aesthetics in all aspects of life there.
When I asked how his practice would change based on the new training, Covington expressed that, above all, it gives him another approach to helping people. New techniques like “Tok Sen,” (translated “tapping” the “energy pathways”) which involves using a mallet and wedge to tap along the energy meridians of the body, are now available to his patients. Discussing the new treatment options, he said that, “There have been people that absolutely love it, which is fun because you never know what someone is going to like.”
Covington said that he was struck during his time in Thailand by how polite the people were. “From the way they greet you to going out of their way to try to help you,” he said he was impressed by the people. “I never heard a Thai person raise their voice,” he added.
He was also taken by the slower pace of life in the Thai culture. As an example, Covington referenced the urging of his tour guide “Woody” (most people in Thailand have an English nickname) to slow down during mealtime. In Woody’s words, “Slow down, slow down, we don’t have to eat so fast.” What a great life lesson – take time to enjoy the world around you.
Among his favorite outdoor experiences while there was his time spent hiking. Covington said the beauty of the country was stunning. “I saw acres of flowers like dahlias on terraced hillsides that were absolutely beautiful,” he said, “it was visual overload!”
When I asked about the best hikes, he listed his trek in Doi Inthanon National Park, which is home to Doi Inthanon Mountain, the highest mountain in Thailand, as a favorite; however, he was quick to note that even a short hike to one of the many local temples was quite majestic.
Covington’s travel mindset is both a wonderful life lesson and a source of hope for me amidst all the turmoil that currently surrounds us. He said that he always “relies on the kindness of strangers” to plan his daily outings while traveling. He explained that, “I will do a little research on what I want to do. I have a nebulous idea and whenever I get there I usually meet someone (like Woody) who says ‘let me show you this place.’”
He told me that Woody was from a small village and, in a sense, was a “country boy.” Consequently, he said that they immediately hit it off because “we had that connection of being outdoors and wanting to be outside.”
I could listen to Covington talk about his travels for hours and plan to do that soon as my work on the farm has me in need of therapeutic massage. Robert has a gift for helping people and a love for and appreciation of travel and the outdoors that is inspiring. I look forward to hearing about his next adventure soon and I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.