BRAD DYE: A year of outdoor stories worth telling

At some point in early 2019, I told my wife that I wanted to be more intentional with my writing. I wanted to look for opportunities to write, to put the stories in my head on the page, to look for new stories, and to quiet the voice inside me that kept telling me the stories were worth telling.
My inner voice was also telling me something else. It was a combination of “use it or lose it” and “it would be a shame to let a gift go to waste.” I say that with all humility. Sometimes, I think that, maybe, I can string a few words together that make a good sentence, but I never look back over an article and think “that’s perfect.”
For me, the beauty of storytelling, and that’s what writing is, is that the story is never really finished. Author Pam Houston does a wonderful job of explaining this feeling in her book “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” when she says that “In both writing and teaching, nothing is ever finished, only finished enough to let go.” That’s the way I feel each week when I hit send on the email to Editor Dave Bohrer with my article.
It’s funny (and scary) how fast time flies as you get older. I turned 50 this year and, suddenly, it’s like the weeks are now days, months are weeks, and years, well, you get the picture. One year ago this week, I submitted my first article to The Meridian Star as an official writer for the Outdoors page.
A month earlier, I had met with Dave in his office to discuss the opportunity and, after a few days for me to think it over, we met again to finalize the details and to take my picture for the headshot that would accompany my weekly column.
I was excited about the opportunity and, as I walked back to my car, it hit me – “You’ve got to write something every week!” I did the quick English major math and came up with 52. I needed to come up with something to write about every week of the year, something new every week for 52 weeks. “Were there that many stories out there?” I asked myself.
Later that night, I sat down with my writing journal to start making a list of the topics I could write about. Opening the journal, which had been a Christmas gift from my wife in 2014, I came across the inscription – “Always remember: Ideas become things.” The past year has proven to me just how true that is.
I’ve written about various topics ranging from foraging in the wild to, most recently, woolly bear caterpillars. Hunters, hikers, and mountain bikers have allowed me to share their stories along with beavers, turkeys, and the dogs that have been and still are such an important part of the story of who I am.
It is a privilege to get to share the stories of a person, place, or thing and these people, places, and things have made me better in the process. Better at writing, yes, but more importantly, better as a person. Our stories shape us, they make us who we are, and when they are told, they have the power to shape others and that is a beautiful thing.
Stories have the power to take us to places we have never been. I’ve never been to Thailand, but I traveled there with my friend Robert Covington and, in the process of telling his story, I was reminded of the kindness of strangers and the fact that, in spite of all the bad in the world, there is good and that good gives me hope.
I learned from Joseph Hosey, “The Freestate Forager,” that hunting is only part of the equation when it comes to being a locavore and that gathering is just as much a part of our DNA when it comes to life in the outdoors.
From Lonnie Sneed, the turkey call maker from West Virginia, I was reminded of the power that our stories can have. I could listen to Mr. Lonnie tell his stories for hours and, in fact, I did just that on several occasions. When his grandson sent me a picture of my article that Mr. Lonnie had framed and put on his wall, I was moved to tears. Our stories have the power to change others and Mr. Lonnie’s sure changed me.
I have gained friends, some of whom I have yet to meet in person, such as Richard Judy who works as a volunteer and board member at the Len Foote Hike Inn and has thru hiked the Appalachian Trail – twice! As a thank you for my article about the Hike Inn, he sent me a signed copy of his novel “THRU: An Appalachian Trail Love Story.” He said his only memory of Meridian was from 1975 when he came through on a bicycle trip from Los Angeles to Savannah Beach. Again, everyone has a story and those stories are worth telling.
For the encouraging words from friends, from family, and from readers who wanted to share the memories that my stories evoked in them, I say thank you. Thank you for reading, thank you for writing or calling, and thank you for sharing your stories with me and allowing me to share them with others. I look forward to the stories to come over the next year and, most of all, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
