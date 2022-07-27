BRAD DYE: A walk in the woods

“One can never, even by paying the strictest attention at multiple levels, entirely comprehend a single place, no matter how many times one might travel there. This is not only because the place itself is constantly changing but because the deep nature of every place is not transparency. It’s obscurity.” -- Barry Lopez
I’ve been on a Barry Lopez reading binge for the last several weeks, first reading his final work, the painful, yet beautiful “Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World,” followed by his insightful and thought-provoking book “Horizon.” However, I found myself needing a break at about the halfway point of “Horizon.” I needed to marinate in it for a while.
I was introduced to Lopez years ago when G gave me his book “Of Wolves and Men,” which I plan to reread after finishing “Horizon.” His writing about the natural world is, for me, on par with that of my favorite nature writer, Rick Bass. The words of both always lead me to a higher plane in the contemplation of my interaction with the “outdoors.”
The Lopez quote that I referenced above comes from “Horizon,” and it has stayed with me since reading it. To me, it speaks volumes of truth and resonates with the feel of the Greek philosopher Heraclitus: “No man ever steps in the same river twice. For it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.”
I spent a few hours in the woods exploring Saturday morning at first light, trying to be attentive as possible so as not to miss any detail (as well as to avoid stepping on “Mr. No Shoulders”). Throughout my walkabout, I kept coming back to Lopez’s assertion about the impossibility of knowing a place completely.
During my walk, I never got farther than one mile from my house, however, in the dense briars and browse covering the floor of the pine plantation that I was cruising, I felt miles away. Occasionally, I checked my location on the satellite image of the onX app on my phone, just to see how it compared with what I saw around me.
Perhaps my desire to compare the digital with the real was an exercise in “ground truthing” (another concept that I had come across in Lopez’s writings). The concept, which was new to me, basically means comparing satellite imagery, aerial photography, or other remote data with the actual place on the ground in order to see if it matches.
Since I am neither surveyor nor scientist, I decided that the most edifying use of my time would be a focused appreciation of the natural world surrounding me and, in true Lopez fashion, I determined to center all of my senses on doing just that.
I always find myself comforted by memories when visiting familiar places, places where I have spent time with family and friends. Saturday morning, my mind was awash with those recollections.
As I made my way around the back of the lake, I thought of the hunts, the fishing trips, the four wheeler rides and hikes with the kids that had occurred here over the years, until something moving on the ground just ahead caught my attention.
It seems that I wasn’t the only creature trekking around in the woods behind the lake and I stood for a time watching the turtle making her (or his) way back in the direction of the water. Moments later, as I eased past, she withdrew into the protection of her shell, only the slightest bit of her nose protruding.
I ended the morning lying on my back staring up and through the leaves and limbs of a giant pine and oak. It was something that I had not done in years and it felt wonderful. The trunks of the two trees had seemingly fused together with each growth ring added over the years, the massive pine pressing against the upstart and unyielding oak.
Standing in the right spot in our front yard, I can see the top of this pine; however, it is a view that pales in comparison to what can be appreciated while peering up from its base. Just a few yards away from the pine is an old fuel tank placed there by G’s grandfather.
The huge tank certainly seems out of place and to those not privy to the history of this place, it would remain a mystery. Her grandad used this area for storage back in the days when he was a county supervisor and, over the years, the trees have grown up around it. Now, surrounded on every side and covered in the shade of the forest, the weathered container serves as a reminder of the lives lived here before me.
Ultimately, I believe that Lopez is right in his assertion. I will never be able to “entirely comprehend” this place, “even by paying the strictest attention” with as many of my senses as possible. However, I can certainly try, and it is in that trying, I believe, that we become most worthy of the places we love.
Here’s to Barry Lopez, to the “obscurity” in the “deep nature” of places, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
