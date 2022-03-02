It would be fair to say that Butch Barnes is a Renaissance man. Among his many talents, this Alabama native and Tuscaloosa resident is both a craftsman and an artist, making and then painting some of the most beautiful tube calls I have ever seen.
He is currently in the process of finishing and painting a matching set of red cedar hen and gobbler tube calls for me as well as a unique and handsome spalted maple call. After making the calls, he dips them in a high gloss clear acrylic and paints them with either a hen or a gobbler based on which sound the call will make.
He also paints on other surfaces, including both canvas and turkey feathers, and his artwork is as lovely as his handcrafted calls. When it comes to turkey calls, it’s the sound that matters most, and Barnes says his calls are pure turkey. In fact, he believes the tube call makes the most authentic turkey sounds in the woods (next to the real thing, that is).
This belief comes from over 50 years spent hunting turkeys, and it all began with a mentor who just happened to be a maestro when it came to using a tube call. However, I’m getting ahead of myself, as the real reason I came to know this skilled artisan was another of his many talents: writing.
Last November, I received a text from my friend Wade Sims of Meridian asking for our address at the farm. A few days later, I opened the mail to find a package from Wade containing a copy of Barnes’ book “The Edification of a Turkey Hunter.” Wade knows my love (read: obsession) for turkey hunting as well as literature, and a combination of the two is, for me, sheer bliss.
When I reached out to Wade to thank him, he let me know he would be happy to connect me with Butch so that he could sign my book and we could talk turkey. He also let me know that Barnes made turkey calls which sealed the deal — Butch Barnes was my kind of guy. Little did I know at the time just how much the two of us held in common.
Barnes was introduced to turkey hunting by his father-in-law, Tommy Nelson, and mentored along the way by his neighbor at the time in Camden, Alabama, Gene Handley. Both were instrumental in shaping his passion for hunting this majestic bird, and both were inspirational as well. Nelson, who was also a master storyteller, inspired the book, and Handley inspired his callmaking.
According to Butch, he started making snuff can tube calls in 1973 when he and his wife moved to Camden, and he was taken under the wing (no pun intended) of his turkey-hunting neighbor, Gene Handley. Handley was know as “the best turkey hunter in Wilcox County,” having won many calling competitions with his beloved snuff can tube call.
Barnes got his first turkey in 1975 while hunting in Camden, and like all of us who love chasing longbeards, he was never the same again. He was now a turkey hunter and under the spell of the bird that changes all who chase it.
He describes this obsession aptly in the foreword to “Edification,” saying, “From a distance without limits, the turkey can cause a man to lie sleepless at night, cause him to use words capable of igniting a forest fire, and cause wives to wonder what she ever saw in this creature she calls her husband.”
As I read this treatise on turkeys in which Barnes provides excellent tips both on what and, more importantly, what not to do, I found myself both laughing and nodding along, recalling similar instances in the turkey woods.
Ultimately, in addition to all the keen insights that he offers, Barnes does a wonderful job of placing the importance of mentoring others, his strong desire to “do it the right way,” and his faith in Christ at the forefront when it comes to hunting turkeys.
In his words, “It is my hope that by reading this book, more people will be motivated to pursue this noble sport with a yearning to become an accomplished caller and hunter, as well as a knowledgeable steward of the turkey and his habitat. The kills may be fewer, but the gratifying experiences along the way will be innumerable. And an unexpected benefit of the journey might be meeting God along the way.”
You can get your copy of “Edification of a Turkey Hunter” through the publisher Rosedog Books at rosedogbookstore.com or via Amazon. I highly recommend that you make it a part of your spring reading list.
I didn’t want my conversation with Barnes to end, and we both vowed to make Wade take us to lunch in Meridian soon so we could continue to talk turkey. We share similar paths to becoming turkey hunters, most notably in the fact that we were both introduced to the sport by our fathers-in-law, and we both were mentored by turkey hunting maestros along the way.
On that note, make time this season to mentor someone new to turkey hunting, and until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
