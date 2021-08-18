“The world is full of wonderful things you haven’t seen yet. Don’t ever give up on the chance of seeing them.” -J.K. Rowling
I love a road trip. To this day, my favorite vacation is a two-week family excursion we took out West, and while the bulk of our family flew to Jackson, Wyoming, the “boys” (my brother-in-law, nephew, son and myself) drove. I think that trip instilled in my son Dan a love for the American West, as well as for the “road trip.”
Dan and friend Luke Thomas of Meridian recently completed a Western road trip that included such iconic destinations as the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and Arches National Park.
The duo left out early on Aug. 1 and drove to New Mexico. After catching a few hours of sleep in the car, they headed out the next morning for the Grand Canyon, and as soon as they arrived at the canyon, they set out to hike the Bright Angel Trail in its entirety.
The hike along the trail to Plateau Point is, according to the National Park Service, the most popular hiking trail into the Grand Canyon. It is also, due to the distance (12 miles round trip), the elevation change (3,040 feet) and the extreme changes in temperature, one of the most difficult hikes.
Dye said on the hike out he clocked a fast mile back to the Indian Garden rest stop, and while waiting for Thomas, he looked at the thermometer near where he was sitting and realized that they were in for a tough hike.
“The temperature was over 110 degrees,” he said, “and I knew from my time on the Appalachian Trail that the hike out was going to be really difficult because I’ve never gone up for 4 1/2 miles.”
Even though they had ample water for hydration, Dan had to make numerous stops while hiking out due to calf cramping. They camped for the night and slept in the next morning to recover before making the drive to Springdale, Utah, and their next destination, Zion National Park.
After setting up their base camp in Zion, they headed out for a short trek on the Canyon Overlook Trail before settling in for the evening. Waking the next morning, the two set out on what would be their favorite hike of the trip, a trek along the Angels Landing Trail. The trail, which all guidebooks describe as strenuous, spans 8 miles and takes four to six hours to complete with an elevation gain of 2,000 feet.
“The hike to Angels Landing immediately breaks into very narrow land bridges that required holding onto a chain and rock scrambling,” Dye said.
Said Thomas, “(The hike) felt like Pandora from the movie Avatar. When you stood on top of the rock formations, it felt like you were floating in the sky.”
Back at camp, they relaxed a bit before trekking through a 4-mile section of The Narrows, which required hiking in the Virgin River in the most narrow section of Zion Canyon. The cool hike in the water proved to be a nice way to unwind after hiking the steep cliffs of Angels Landing.
After their epic hikes in Zion, the two completed treks in Bryce Canyon National Park (the Bristlecone Pine Loop Trail, Queen’s Garden Trail and Navajo Loop Trail), Canyonlands National Park (hikes to Whale Rock and Mesa Arch) and Arches National Park (Devil’s Garden Trail, Devil’s Garden Primitive Loop and Delicate Arch Trail) before heading to Bridal Veil Falls near Telluride, Colorado. They arrived late at the Bridal Veil trailhead and slept in the car until just before sunrise.
“It was awesome! When we got out it was cold, and you could hear the water from the falls,” Dye said.
The multi-use area offers trails for both hiking and off-roading, as well as kayaking, fishing, repelling and climbing. Here, they hiked to the falls and Silver Lake.
“It was a challenging hike,” Thomas told me. “We were at over 10,000 feet, and at one point we were on all fours scrambling over the rocks on the trail.”
The hikers shared a lunch and spent a few hours at Silver Lake before hiking back out at the end of the day. In Telluride, they checked into their first hotel of the trip for a hot shower before enjoying a burger at the Smuggler Union Restaurant & Brewery. While Zion was their favorite hike, they both said that Telluride was their favorite location of the road trip. The two young men were surprised by their resourcefulness.
“Even when we didn’t have plans for the night, we were still able to find a place to sleep,” Dye said.
Added Thomas, “I knew we were going to have to rough it on this trip, but it never bothered me. I was glad to know that about myself.”
On a lighter note, they both had this knowledge to share from their voyage of discovery: “Sinclair gas stations are pretty cool, but their gas is really overpriced. Whataburger has our hearts, and ‘driving friendly’ is not always the ‘Texas way.’” That sounds like true wisdom gleaned from the road. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
