BRAD DYE: A reckoning with pride on the Continental Divide

I would have done well to have read over Proverbs 16:18 that morning or, for that matter, every morning that week. “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall,” seemed quite fitting as I stood in the middle of the street with my hands on my knees trying desperately to get more air into my lungs.
We had arrived late the night before, so I was anxious to see what Breckenridge, Colorado, looked like in the morning light. It was my first time in the beautiful ski-resort and I had decided I would get up early and take a run through town to check everything out.
Without a doubt, I was in the best shape of my life, having made a promise to myself in my late 30s that by 40 I would do just that. I had. In the transformation process, I dropped about a hundred pounds and morphed from overweight 30-something to fit marathon runner. Since I had recently completed my first marathon, I knew that a short six mile run would be no big deal. Sadly, I forgot about one thing – altitude.
I quickly realized why endurance athletes trained at high altitude as I struggled to breathe in the “thin” air. By about the end of mile one, my oxygen-starved muscles were making me question my decision.
My expression had to be a mixture of pain and confusion as every person that I passed (locals, no doubt, who were wearing their effortless breathing as a badge of honor) seemed to have a look that said, “That poor guy just decided to take up running today.”
At about the midway point of my run, I realized that it was the altitude and not my lack of physical fitness that was causing the problem. Nevertheless, I was humbled. As I dragged myself back up the mountain to the condo, I was anything but haughty. However, as is often the case with pride, I would soon be served another slice of “humble pie” before our trip was over.
My wife, Gena, and I were vacationing with another couple, Dean and Ann Dedmon. Gena and Ann were participating in a breast cancer marathon fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. They were doing the 26 mile walk in honor of their beloved friend Suzanne Savery Barrier who left this world far too early due to breast cancer. Dean and I were there to lend moral support, hand out meds for altitude sickness, and enjoy the local craft beer and beautiful mountain scenery.
Since the girls were taking a recovery day after the marathon, Dean and I began looking for activities and found an ATV excursion over the Continental Divide. Nova Guides based in Vail offered both guided and self-guided excursions at their outpost near historic Camp Hale which featured more than 40 miles of trail system for exploration in the White River National Forest.
The thought of riding an ATV over the Great Divide certainly fit the bill for a day of adventure in the Rockies and we quickly called to book our reservation. We both scoffed when the agent with Nova Guides asked if we had experience on ATVs and then proceeded to quickly let them know that we would be opting for the “unguided” option.
When we arrived at the outpost, the outfitter explained the cost of calling the mountain search and rescue team if we got lost and, once again, offered us the guided tour option. We scoffed yet again at the idea of having to be led around on a guided tour going as far as to say that we lived life “unguided.” I’m sure she laughed to her herself at that comment.
After a quick orientation to the Polaris ATVs we would be using, our agent explained, yet again, the expense of the rescue team as she handed us a map. “Are the trails marked?” I asked as we turned to leave. “Yes,” she replied adding, “We wait one hour after your return time to call mountain rescue.” We could only smile as we hopped on our ATVs and headed up the mountain.
As expected, the scenery was breathtaking. We were treated to seemingly endless mountain views, gorgeous stream crossings, and, in the upper elevations, snow on the ground in June. Lost in the beauty of our surroundings, five hours seemed to fly by in minutes and, suddenly, we found ourselves with less than 45 minutes to be back at the lodge for check-in.
My pride melted away as we furiously backtracked in order to make it back to the lodge in time to prevent the call to mountain rescue. We rolled in with only minutes to spare and let’s just say that Polaris makes a very rugged piece of equipment – it handled all we could dish out and then some!
If you happen to be in the Breckenridge area and are looking for an adventure check out novaguides.com, I promise that you will not be disappointed. It was certainly an adventure that I will never forget! Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
