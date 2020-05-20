BRAD DYE: A look into a dog's eyes

“None of us are worthy of our dogs. But we can try.” –Rick Bass, Colter
I sat by the lake early Sunday morning enjoying my coffee and the brisk breeze that foretold of a coming storm. Even with the slight ripples on the surface, the tranquility of the lake was calming. However, a week earlier that peacefulness had been interrupted and for a few seconds those waters had been terrifying
It was a cool Friday evening that preceded a cold May morning and my wife and I were relaxing by the lake as the dogs played. They were frolicking about, running to and fro, swimming and dragging sticks from the water. Well, at least one was swimming. Murphy, our golden retriever, has yet to realize his love for water, but Moose our German shorthair is enamored with it.
When we arrived at the farm and unpacked, his first move when the door was opened was to run straight down the hill and into the water. As a puppy he always gravitated to the water, birds and water. Either is fine in his mind. The combination is nirvana.
Each morning in his puppy days we would leave in the darkness to walk the golf course for our training sessions as the sun rose. I would take him on his check cord and we would work on “whoa” and “release” and as a reward for a job well done I would let him swim in the creek that runs through the course and I would toss bumpers and duck dummies for him to retrieve.
He made his first point there. A resident hawk or owl had left a few feathers from the evening or morning hunt and Moose scented them from yards away and, as he approached, locked on point. I beamed with pride. He may as well have been awarded the Nobel Prize.
This dog that was meant to be my son’s had for some reason imprinted onto me early on and has since then been my “velcro” dog. He is always with me and, when he’s not, he can be a bit mopey, or so I am told.
While talking with Gena by the lake, it suddenly hit me that I didn’t see Moose moving. For some dogs that is not a strange thing but for Moose, always a constant blur of motion, it set off my internal alarm.
The lake is at a high watermark and the willows that normally line the shore are about 10 feet out. Although I could not see him swimming, I could hear him and I scanned the trees to find his location.
When I spotted him, I knew he was in trouble. As I emptied the contents of my pockets onto the ground and told Gena that he was stuck, I headed into the water fully clothed. By the time I made it to the line of trees the water was almost to my chest and, as I made it past, I was neck deep.
As I rounded the willows using their limbs to pull myself closer, I saw his face. His eyes held panic as I’m sure mine did as well. Somehow a limb had slid between his regular collar and his e-collar and he could only dog paddle in place. Unable to break the limb, he was beginning to tire and take on water.
I snapped the limb and pulled him toward the shore and within a few seconds that seemed more like a lifetime we were safe. While he was fine and, after a quick shake, resumed his normal routine, I began to feel the effects of hypothermia from the cold water along with the effects of the slowing adrenaline rush that had propelled me into the lake. I began to shake.
Moments later, in the hot shower, I continued to tremble and, as I saw his face again in that moment, I began to cry. I am still shaken when that picture enters my mind. Later that evening, we sat on the steps of the farmhouse and talked about how quickly things went from calm to crazy and while the bourbon I had poured began to calm my nerves a bit, it could not erase the picture of his eyes in the water.
Turning 50 this year has made me come to realize a few things. My ability to multi-task, a skill my wife would argue has always been lacking, has certainly diminished and most mornings I feel like the “Tin Man” in need of a few squirts of oil. However, in those moments by the lake that day I found that those rusted parts of me still work. I never hesitated and that is strangely reassuring.
Sitting by the lake Sunday morning writing and enjoying my coffee, I saw his eyes again. However, this time the emotion they emitted was love, calm love. The eyes were those of Moose’s father, Maverick. G had sent me a picture from Facebook of Maverick and his “dad” celebrating his 15th birthday. I stared at those eyes and prayed for 20. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.