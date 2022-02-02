As is so often the case with mature bucks, he simply appeared. One minute, the lane was empty, and the next he was standing there as if he had just materialized. I studied his tall and heavy antlers as he made his way in my direction.
The rut was winding down in our part of the world, and he had come to the food plot to replenish himself. I watched him through my binoculars as he grazed in the calm of the afternoon. As he ate, a cardinal flittered out of the adjacent thicket and lit on his back.
I continued to watch intently as the the songbird pitched back into the thicket and out again, this time alighting in the buck’s antlers. It was a sight I had never seen in all my years of deer hunting and one that held special meaning for me.
According to folklore, a visit from a cardinal is a sign sent from a loved one that is no longer with us. We all cling to things that connect us to those that we have lost, such as a treasured personal item that belonged to them that we carry to remind us of our time together.
For me, it is also a place. The farm is the place where I feel most connected to Pop, having spent so much time here hunting and fishing with him over the years.
I don’t need additional signs of his presence here; it is a palpable feeling. However, I do appreciate them, and I find it interesting that, more often than not, my days afield at the farm involve an encounter or two with a cardinal. Perhaps we look the hardest for the things we can no longer see.
A few weeks after watching the “cardinal buck,” I was given another wonderful reminder of the man that had left such a lasting impression on my life in a text from my nephew (who ever so fittingly, shares Pop’s name).
The text was a picture of Billy and his lab Duncan posing with a nice seven-point buck he had taken while hunting in Lauderdale. My eyes were drawn to the grin on his face as it reminded me of one that I had seen countless times before on the face of his grandfather.
As the story unfolded, I learned that he had shot the buck the evening before, but, after finding no blood, he and his father, Michael Van Veckhoven, decided to back out and resume their tracking early the next morning in the light of day.
After thoroughly combing the area and finding no signs to follow, Michael reached out to friend Greg Tabb and his excellent German Shorthairs in hopes they could find Billy’s buck. Tabb and his dogs got to work, and after an exhaustive effort were able to uncover the blood trail that would, in turn, lead them to the deer.
The young hunter was ecstatic, but his adventures in the deer woods that weekend were far from over. According to his dad, the buck “bug” has bitten Billy hard this season, and following the successful recovery of his buck, he was eager to get back into the woods.
That Sunday afternoon, the conditions were right to hunt an area on their property where they had gotten several game camera pictures of a mature buck; however, up until that point, all the photos had been at night as the wise old buck had shifted to a nocturnal pattern. Billy had hunted the buck all season with no luck.
“We had pictures of him coming into that field all season throughout the night, but we did not have a daylight picture of him,” he explained.
As he headed into the stand they called “Pine Top” that afternoon, he was hopeful that his persistence would be rewarded. The fact that the rut was on in the area also gave him encouragement that the buck, who had been so careful all season, might make a mistake that would give him an opportunity during the light of day.
Finally, at 4:17 that afternoon, he got his chance. As the deer slipped into the field looking for a doe, Billy settled the crosshairs on the buck’s vitals and squeezed the trigger. The well-placed shot from his 7mm-08 dropped the bruiser, and Van Veckhoven climbed down from his stand and walked out to look at the trophy buck, his best to date.
When the text from Billy popped up on my phone that evening, I had a good feeling. This time, both the buck and the grin were bigger, and as before, the grin was a beautiful reminder.
Until next time, here’s to seeing the signs that surround us every day, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.