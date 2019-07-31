BRAD DYE: A call to the wild, words began early and is enduring

Just beside my writing desk is a bookcase that holds several cherished keepsakes. The items are varied. A giant snail shell I found while turkey hunting the Green Swamp in Florida rests next to a smooth stone I gathered while hiking a mountain trail in the Tetons of Wyoming. Atop the shelf are my favorite books. These are the books I would want if I were stranded on a deserted island in the Pacific, the books worth rereading. Among these books is a small paperback version of Jack London’s The Call Of The Wild. That book is priceless to me not because it is a rare first edition or a copy signed by London himself, but because of who gave it to me and why and because of the effect it has had on me.
The book is signed, though as I said not by London, with a a simple inscription: “To Brad Dye from Mrs. Self for reading achievement.” Hillary Self was my second grade teacher and, along with excellent taste in literature, she also had the most amazing rock polisher (or tumbler) my 7-year-old eyes had ever beheld. She used the polished stones and the books to reward a job well done in reading. I still remember the sense of pride I had walking home with a pocketful of those smooth stones. They may as well have been emeralds and rubies. To be honest, I do not remember what books I read in second grade, but I know I was given The Call Of The Wild for reading them, and I know that when I read it something was awakened inside of me. I wanted to venture into the wild country that Buck inhabited, I wanted to stand on those mountainsides looking across those endless valleys, and I wanted to tell my stories just as London had told his.
If Hillary Self is to be credited with fostering my love for reading and writing and for creating a longing in me to experience places far and away from my front door, then I must also give due credit to the man who taught me to love all things outdoors. My earliest outdoor memories are of exploring the creek behind our house most Sunday afternoons, searching for seashells, arrowheads, or, if I was lucky, a new “pet” turtle; riding along on his shoulders at night, the beam of a headlamp lighting our way as we ducked under limbs and forded streams en route to a baying Walker or Redbone hound; or standing next to him on a pond bank as we watched for the cork to dip under the water. For my initial adventures in the outdoors, I could not have asked for a better guide than my father, Clark Dye. Most of my outdoor “firsts” were with him: first fish, first camping trip, fish dove, first duck, first squirrel. He instilled in me a love and respect for the outdoors and for that I will always be grateful.
In college, I continued to pursue both my passions: storytelling and the outdoors. From serving as editor of my community college newspaper to pursuing degrees in English, my story unfolded as I worked to hone my craft. Through it all, my love for the outdoors never waned and, along the way, God continued to place gifted outdoor mentors in my path. From a father-in-law who picked up right where my father left off to a best friend who is now a world record holding turkey hunter to gifted outdoor writers such as Otha Barham and Mike Giles, both my writing life and my outdoor life continue to be shaped by the best and my path continues to lead me toward the wide open spaces. It is with this in mind that I come to these pages today.
Meridian has been my home for 25 years. Growing up, I never saw myself living in the “big city” and, believe me, Meridian is a metropolis compared to Ellistown, Mississippi, however, my wife is a Meridian native and this is where we chose to start and raise our family. Without a doubt, that decision is one of the best we ever made. We have two wonderful children, Tate and Dan, both of whom are in college, one beginning graduate studies in Integrated Marketing and Communication at Ole Miss and one working on a undergraduate degree in biology at Mississippi State as a prerequisite to Early Entry Veterinary School. Gena, Tate, and Dan all share my love for the outdoors and, if I may brag a bit, all are very talented writers in their own right.
Throughout my 25 years in Meridian, The Meridian Star Outdoors page and the writings of Otha Barham and Mike Giles have been constants in my life. I look forward to the articles every week and, as I told Star Editor Dave Bohrer, the Outdoors Section is the reason I am a subscriber – it means that much to me. However, it goes much deeper than that. Otha has not only been a mentor and encourager to me over the years for my writing, he has also been gracious enough to allow my stories to be a part of the Outdoors page. As a result, you may already know a little about me and my family and you may have traveled along with us on some of our adventures. Otha’s retirement from The Star leaves a void that cannot be filled, however, it also leaves a legacy that I hope to be able to continue. We are blessed to have an Outdoors page as part of our hometown newspaper, and I am honored to now be an official part of it. I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors!
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
