More than 3,500 hunters will take to the water Friday as the 2022 Alligator Hunting Season gets underway. The 10-day season will be the 18th year alligator permits have been issued in the Magnolia State.
In a news release announcing the season’s opening, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flint said this year’s hunt will present unique challenges as some of the state’s seven alligator hunting zones have seen above average rainfall while others have seen less.
“Mississippi has experienced above average rainfall this summer in most areas, yet some areas of the state have not,” he said. “The Mississippi River is lower than we have experienced in a number of years and will affect access to it and its associated tributaries.”
MDWFP received more than 7,000 permit applications for this year’s alligator season during the June application window. For 2022, a total of 980 permits across the state. Last year, the agency reported a total of 776 alligators were harvested throughout the season.
The 2022 alligator season is set to kick off as parts of Mississippi are dealing with flooding after heavy rain saturated much of the state. Flint said hunters will need to use extra caution as they take to local waterways.
“Recent weather has brought widespread locally heavy rainfall with some areas experiencing over 10 inches. This could cause local flash flooding and dangerous waterway conditions,” he said. “Hunters are encouraged to remain weather aware, delay hunting in dangerous conditions, and never go boating when there is a threat of lightning.”
The 10-day hunting season will run from noon Friday to noon on Monday, Sept. 5. More information about Mississippi’s alligator hunting program, rules and regulations and license requirements can be found at mdwfp.com/alligator or by calling 601-432-2199.
