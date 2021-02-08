Though he’s been at Northeast Lauderdale a lot longer, Lewis Lightsey took over the girls basketball program when Kennedi Jimison was a freshman.
He’s gotten to watch Jimison grow as a player, to the point where she earned an opportunity to continue her basketball career after high school. On Saturday, Jimison signed with East Mississippi Community College, and Lightsey said he’s grateful a player like Jimison will have the chance to keep growing into the game.
“My first year coaching the girls was this group of seniors’ freshman year, and it feels great to have a young lady who’s worked as hard as Kennedi has to have an opportunity to play at the next level,” Lightsey said. “I think her best years are ahead of her in basketball because she’s worked so hard, and I see her getting better every day.”
Two major selling points for EMCC was women’s basketball coach Sharon Thompson, who Jimison feels can keep pushing her as a player, and her familiarity with the school.
“Coach Thompson is a great coach, and I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity to get better by playing under her,” Jimison said. “Also, growing up, I went to all of their sporting events and games.”
Thompson’s ability to develop players was also important to Jimison, and she’s grateful Thompson sees something in her.
“I like her drive,” Jimison said. “She has great players — every player that goes through her program is amazing — and I feel like she brings out the potential in players.”
In addition to getting a talented player, Lightsey said EMCC is also getting a player whose versatility has evolved over the last few seasons.
“She’s really improved a lot over her high school career, especially these last two years,” Ligthsey said. “She can really shoot it, and this year she’s improved her ball handling and become a really good defensive player as well.”
Since not many high school players continue their careers after graduating, Jimison said she doesn’t take the opportunity EMCC has given her for granted.
“This means a lot because it shows how much (Thompson) believes in me and how well I’ve done,” Jimison said.
