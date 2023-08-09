Chunky resident Marina Olmstead, a dual citizen of Taiwan, is preparing for Taiwan’s Presidential Championships to be held at the end of August. Olmstead is currently in Taichung City finalizing her training for the big meet where she is a top contender.
Taiwan, and Taichung City in particular, has invested millions in building swimming facilities. Dozens of dignitaries were on hand at the grand opening of Taichung’s newest facility. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen has been a driving force in the advancement of sports. Tim Tseng, President of Chinese Taipei Swimming Association, took the time to introduce Olmstead to the mayor.
Olmstead spoke with the local press, saying “Words cannot express my gratitude for the kindness and generosity that the people of Taiwan have shown me. I am deeply touched and grateful from the bottom of my heart.”
Olmstead is the only swimmer from Mississippi who is still on path for the 2024 Olympics in France.
