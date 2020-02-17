Anthony Servideo went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run and two RBIs for Ole Miss as the Rebels beat Louisville 7-6 Sunday to capture their opening-weekend series against the Cardinals.
Tyler Keenan was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Hayden Leatherwood finished 2-for-2. Ben Van Cleve had a pinch-hit double for Ole Miss as well.
Rebels starter Derek Diamond lasted 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs, three earned, on six hits and one walk while striking out one. Reliever Wes Burton got the win, going 2 1/3 innings and yielding one run on one walk while striking out one.
Ole Miss (2-1) hosts Arkansas State at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE 5, WRIGHT STATE 1
Rowdey Jordan and Jordan Westberg each went 2-for-4 with a double as the Bulldogs swept Wright State with a 5-1 win Sunday.
Brandon Pimentel also doubled for Mississippi State, and Kamren James had two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Starter Eric Cerantola got the win, pitching four shutout innings and surrendering just two hits and three walks while striking out eight.
Mississippi State (3-0) hosts Samford at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
SOUTHERN MISS 8, MURRAY STATE 7
Charlie Fischer completed a hot weekend at the plate as he went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Golden Eagles complete the sweep of Murray State Sunday.
Gabe Montenegro and Brant Blaylock were both 2-for-4 Sunday, and Montenegro also had two RBIs. Isaiah Rhodes got the win for Southern Miss in relief as he gave up one run on one hit in three innings while striking out two.
Fischer finished opening weekend with 10 hits and also reached base in his last eight plate appearances. The Golden Eagles (3-0) will host New Orleans at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
